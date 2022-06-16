2023 Polls: DHQ warns politicians against violence

…says security breach won’t be tolerated

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has warned politicians against perpetrating violence during the 2023 general elections, insisting that the rule of the game must be followed to the letter.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, handed down the warning, Thursday, while speaking at the bi-weekly operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

According to the four-star General, the military will not stand idly while political actors and their supporters cause mayhem before, during and after the exercise.

He said the country must remain united and indivisible at all times, urging the public to support the military and other sister security agencies, to sustain peace and order.

“Nigeria belongs to us, now we are going into a season and everyone of us is desiring that we have a peaceful election and electioneering campaigns. I am glad that Mr. President has told the Nation what his desires are but do not think that it is the responsibility of government alone to ensure that we have a peaceful election,” the CDS said.

He further noted that: “It is everyone of us that will ensure that we have a peaceful electioneering period so that we can have a country that we will all be proud of, if we don’t have a country there will be no position to aspire for.

“The most important thing regarding the election that is coming, is that we must be men and women that conduct ourselves peacefully and I need you to drive this message home to everyone that for anyone who is looking forward to be elected, he must do it within the ambit of the provisions of the law because we will not in anyway stand aside and see those perpetrating violence all because they are looking for political or appointive offices.

“Nigeria remains a nation that must live in peace so we must not allow criminals or thugs that have made themselves available for anyone to use, we will not allow it.

“We are standing by the Police to give them every support because going forward Nigeria must be peaceful.”

Earlier, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, assured that operations across the various theatres were yielding positive results, as criminal elements were being denied freedom of action by fighting forces.

Onyeuko said the briefing covers operations between June 2 and 16.

