2023 Polls: Echoes of Electoral Offences Commission

FELIX NWANERI writes on the burden of prosecution of electoral offences suspects, which informs calls for the passage of the bill for establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission to ensure speedy prosecution of electoral offenders

Nigeria has a chequered history of electoral violence and other related offences. However, from electoral violence to ballot snatching and stuffing, the drift at the moment is vote-buying, which involves inducement of the electorate with cash by agents of political parties and their respective candidates in return for votes.

No doubt, money had always played a major role in Nigeria’s elections; however, it is becoming clear that it is now the major determinant of electoral contests. Besides vote buying, the Electoral Act (as amended) spelt out in clear terms what constitute electoral offences.

The act also empowers the electoral commission to undertake the prosecution of offenders. Part V111 of the Act lists various types of electoral offences and prescribes punishment for them. Section 23, for instance, prohibits the buying or selling of voter cards; such offences attract a fine not exceeding N500,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both on conviction.

Under Section 81, a political party or association, which contravenes the provisions of Section 227 of the constitution (prohibiting retention, organisation, training or equipping quasi-military organisations) commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine of N500,000 and N700,000 for any subsequent offence; and N50,000 for every day that the offence continues. The act also provides that any person, who aids and abets a political party to contravene Section 227 commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of three years or both.

Section 91 of the act criminalises contravention of limitation on election expenses. Under Section 91(12), any accountant, who falsifies or conspires or aids a candidate to forge or falsify a document relating to his expenditure in an election or receipt or donation for the election or in any way, aids and abets the breach of the provisions of Section 91 commits an offence and on conviction is liable to 10 years imprisonment Section 122 prohibits impersonation and voting when not qualified, and its contravention attracts a maximum fine of N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both, while under Section 129(4) anybody, who snatches or destroys any election material shall be liable on conviction, to 24 months imprisonment.

Section 130 frowns at undue influence of electorate on electoral officials; its contravention attracts a maximum fine of N100, 000 or 12 months imprisonment or both, while threats, under Section 131 attract a maximum fine of N1 million or three years imprisonment. Section 150 empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to undertake the prosecution of election offenders.

Section 150 is complemented by Sections 174 and 211 of the Constitution, which empowers the Attorney- General of the Federation and states’ Attorneys-General to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against any person with respect to federal laws and state laws respectively. No doubt, these provisions of the Electoral Act were breached in previous elections but not much has been heard about prosecution of the offenders.

Expectedly, the belief is that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not done enough to ensure that those who breach the law during elections are brought to book. But, among those who believe that INEC had not done enough in bringing electoral offenders to face the full wrath of the law, the only acceptable excuse is lack of capacity and not the enabling laws.

They argued that INEC is saddled with enormous responsibilities which explains why it should hands off the prosecution of electoral offenders. It is against this backdrop that some analysts, who have called for the establishment of a separate agency to tackle electoral offences, said the move will not only curb electoral fraud, but will fast track the prosecution of offenders to serve as deterrent to those who subvert the electoral process.

It was advanced that prosecution of electoral offenders and others who commit crimes related to elections has been a sore point in the electoral process and its direct consequence is that many disengage from the electoral process as very few would want to go to the polling units to be maimed or killed by political thugs.

It was further argued that electoral impunity leads to emergence of administrations that do not command the confidence of the people and that of the international community as well as leads to political and economic instability given the fact that those robbed of their electoral victory may employ illegitimate means to overturn the said election.

The call, perhaps, informed the “Bill for an Act to Establish the National Electoral Offences Commission and Related Matters, 2022,” which is awaiting the concurrence of the Senate and House of Representatives for its passage.

The chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had in his presentation during a public hearing on the bill organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters in August, said although the electoral commission is opposed to some of the clauses in the bill, it believes that the work of the proposed commission will help in the prosecution of electoral offenders.

He added that since perpetrators of electoral offences are most times not the beneficiaries of the crime, it was imperative for their sponsors to be fished out. Calls for establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission are in line with the recommendations of Justice Mohammed Uwais-led Electoral Reform Committee, Sheikh Lemu Investigative Panel on the 2011 post elections violence and the Senator Ken Nnamani-led Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee.

Among the recommendations of the Uwais committee, include the appointment of chairman of INEC and the rest of the board by the National Judicial Council (NJC); that only the Senate should have the power to remove the INEC chairman or anyone on the board based on the NJC’s recommendation and funding of INEC directly through the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federation.

Others are setting up of a Constituency Delimitation Commission, Political Parties Registration and Regulatory commissions; holding of presidential and governorship elections at least six months before the expiration of the term of the current holders of the offices; independent candidates and that no elected person should assume office until the case against him or her in the tribunal or court is determined.

Of particular interest was the recommendation by the committee for the setting up of an Electoral Offences Commission to ensure prosecution of offenders even after the winner would have emerged. A similar recommendation was made by the Sheikh Lemu panel set up the Goodluck Jonathan administration to investigate the violence that rocked 2011 elections. The panel looked into the crisis that and reported that 943 persons died, while 843 were injured due to electoral violence.

Consequently, it recommended the establishment of “an autonomous and constitutionally recognised Electoral Offences Tribunal, but which may be an ad hoc body as it may not have much to do in between election The Nnamani committee, on its part, proposed two new agencies to take up some of INEC’s mandates. They are the Political Parties and Electoral Offences Commission (PPEOC) andtheConstituencyDelineationCentre(CDC).

While the PPEOC will be concerned with the registration and regulation of political parties as well as prosecution of electoral offenders in regular courts, the CDC will carry out the delineation of constituencies. Interestingly, the committee did not end its job with the report; it submitted it alongside four proposed bills, two of which sought the establishment of the new agencies.

The two other bills sought amendments to relevant parts of the Constitution and the Electoral Act. The four bills were expected to be transmitted to the National Assembly as executive bills. Like in the past nothing came out of the effort. But calling for the passage of the bill before theNationalAssembly, Prof. Yakubu, whospoke at the weekend during an interaction with journalists in Lagos, said: “As the 2023 general election approaches, we appeal to the National Assembly to pass the Electoral Offences Commission/Tribunal Bill into law to ensure speedy prosecution electoral offenders.”

While Nigerians await the position of both cahmber of the federal legislature on the bill, the consensus is that there is the need to ensure that justice is done to those who willfully throw spanner on the wheels of the nation’s electoral process.

