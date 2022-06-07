2023 polls: FHQ establishes Electoral Offences Desk Nationwide

…says 24 armed political thugs arrested in Keffi

As part of measures to ensure professionalism during the 2023 general elections, the Force Headquarters (FHQ), has announced the establishment of electoral offences desk across the thirty six state commands, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the disclosure in a statement, Tuesday.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the establishment of Electoral Offences Desk at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Force Headquarters, Abuja, with the Commissioner of Police, FCID, as the Desk Officer,” Adejobi said.

According to him: “The IGP has equally approved its establishment at State Commands across the nation with the Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Departments as State Desk Officers.

“The mandate of the Electoral Offences Desk Officers includes the collation and investigation of all electoral offences/complaints from members of the public or any quarters, with a view to determining culpability in line with the amended Electoral Act 2022, and proffering charges before Courts of competent jurisdiction for necessary legal action.

“The IGP tasked the desk to commence its activities immediately with some isolated cases recorded during the pre-election activities such as screening, conventions, primaries, etc.”

