2023 Polls: FHQ establishes electoral offences desks nationwide

Aspartof measuresto ensureprofessionalism during the 2023 general election, the Force Headquarters (FHQ) has announced the establishment of electoral offences desk across the thirty six state commands, andtheFederalCapital Territory (FCT). Force Public Relations Officer( FPRO), CSPOlumuyiwa Adejobi, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the establishment of Electoral Offences Desk at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Force Headquarters, Abuja, withtheCommissioner of Police, FCID, as the Desk Officer,” Adejobi said.

He added: “The IGP has equally approved its establishment at State Commands across the nation, with the Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Departments as state desk officers.

“The mandate of the Electoral Offences Desk Officers includes thecollation and investigationof allelectoraloffences/ complaints from members of thepublicor any quarters, with a view to determining culpability in line with the amended Electoral Act 2022, and proffering charges before courts of competent jurisdiction for necessary legal action. “The IGP tasked the desk to commence its activities immediatelywithsomeisolatedcases recorded during the pre-electionactivitiessuchasscreening, conventions, primaries, etc.”

He said: In line with the aforesaid mandate, operatives of the Force “attached to the Keffi Area Command of the Nasarawa State Command, acting on credible and actionable intelligence, have arrested twenty-four suspected political thugs at Minki Suites, along Keffi-Akwanga Road. “The thugs”, he explained, “suspected to be loyal to an aspirant in the Nasarawa West Senatorial primaries, came into the hotel in a convoy of seven private vehicles.

“Items recovered from the arrested suspects include eight pump action guns, two locally made revolver guns, thirtyseven rounds of live cartridges, four bulletproof vests, twentyseven mobile phones, two pairs of vigilante uniforms, five cutlasses, ten assorted knives, ‘criminal’ charms, and other incriminating objects. Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects, who are thugs for hire, carry out their heinous acts under the guise of being members of the Vigilance Group of Nigeria (VGN)…”

 

