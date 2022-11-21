2023 Polls: Furore over Ebonyi Executive Order

UCHENNA INYA reports on the Executive Order issued by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, which is meant to restrict campaigns on some public places across the state, but has pitted the state government against opposition political parties

Campaigns for 2023 general election has commenced, but they are not holding in schools, market places and some other public places in Ebonyi State as a result of Executive Order Number 3 of 2022 on public gatherings and the use of public spaces issued by Governor Dave Umahi.

The Executive Order is meant to protect public places and users of such facilities against possible attack according to Umahi. But to human rights groups and opposition political parties in the state, it is a calculated attempt by the governor to deny opposition political parties the opportunity to campaign for the 2023 general election.

According to them, the Order came at a time the Electoral Act and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable empowered political parties to reach out to the electorate through campaigns. The right groups and the opposition political parties believe that such ban is tantamount to ambush on the democratic process and a deliberate attempt to frustrate the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election in the state.

No doubt, the governor’s action has pitted him against the right groups, opposition political parties under the aegis of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and governorship candidates of the parties in the state who have vowed to resist the restrictions, thereby heightening the political tempo in the state that prides itself as the “Salt of the Nation.”

Right groups, CUPP kick

The right groups and CUPP at a press conference by their leaders, Comrade Sampson Oko Nweke, state chairman, Human Rights Defenders( HURIDE), Chinedum Elekwachi, state chairman, Coalition of United Political Parties(CUPP), Chief Alex OkemiriE, Ebonyi First Vanguard and Amb Solomon Chukwu Democratic Rights Ambassadors of Nigeria, said it is an act of unconscionable corruption for Umahi to ban other political parties from campaigning in the state even when he has converted the Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, which is a public property to the secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC) and is campaigning freely in public spaces and with public resources.

“The operation of section 1(3) of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) does permit that rights expressly conferred on Ebonyi people by both the Nigerian constitution and Electoral Act 2022 be taken away or encumbered via a malicious Executive Order. Governor Dave Umahi is hereby advised to respect the Nigerian constitution which he swore to protect by withdrawing his unconstitutional executive order immediately.

“Governor Umahi is hereby put on notice that should he fail to withdraw the executive order restricting campaigns within 24 hours from now, a legal action shall be instituded to challenge his contravention of the Nigerian constitution and to set aside his obnoxious order,” they said. The groups decried reported cases of alleged abductions, trial by ordeal and infringements on the rights of Ebonyi citizens, who are members of opposition political parties by alleged agents of the state government.

Their words: “Cases in point are:

(i). The abductions of a former federal legislator and Labour Party Senatorial candidate, Hon. Linus Okorie, who is major opponent of Governor Dave Umahi in the 2023 Ebonyi South senatorial district contest on 16th October, 2022;

(ii). The twin deadly attacks on the campaign train of APGA governorship candidate in Ebonyi 2023 general election, Prof. Benard Odoh, on one hand, and on his supporters, on the other hand, at Iboko in Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State allegedly by Ebubeagu militia and a team of Ebonyi State Government officials led by the Coordinator of Izzi Development Centre, Paschal Obiya on 20th October, 2022; “The abduction of a former aide of the governor of Ebonyi State and member of PDP, Uzoma Agwu on 21st October, 2023; and

(iv), the abduction of a young social media influencer, Ubadimma Nome, who is an aide to PDP deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections on 29th October, 2023.

(v). The video clips of Governor Dave Umahi flogging Ebonyi civil servants whom he has refused to pay due remunerations, promotion benefits and gratuities is still trending on social media platforms.

“That all these people were allegedly tortured by Ebonyi State government agents before handing them over to the police amounts to gross violation of their respective fundamental rights and we of Human Rights Defenders, the coalition of civil societies in Ebonyi State and Coalition of United Political Parties hereby jointly and severally condemn such.

There is no justification for extra-judicial torture of suspected persons who are presumed innocent by the Nigerian constitution until convicted by courts of competent jurisdiction.

“We are also worried by Ebonyi State Police Command’s acquiescence to the takeover of her constitutional duties by Ebonyi State governor and his sadistic militia group known as Ebubeagu Security Network which takes joy in the abuse of Ebonyi people’s rights and harassment of members of opposition political parties.

“It is worrisome that notwithstanding the public outcry and the preponderances of credible evidences of the inhuman treatment and gross abuse of Ebonyi people’s constitutional rights, security agencies in Ebonyi State and Ebonyi State Police Command have not made any attempt to arrest and prosecute the lawless members of the notorious Ebubeagu Security Network.

“Human Rights Defenders, Democratic Rights Ambassadors, Ebonyi First Vanguard and Coalition of United Political Parties hereby jointly and severally condemn the restrictions placed by the governor of Ebonyi State through Executive Order Number 3 of 2022 on public gatherings and the use of public spaces for campaigns at a time the Electoral Act and INEC timetable mapped out for political parties to reach out to the electorate through campaigns.

Such ban tantamounts to an ambush on the democratic process and a deliberate attempt to frustrate the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections in Ebonyi State. “It is an act of unconscionable corruption for Governor David Umahi to ban other political parties from campaigning in the state even when he has converted Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, which is a public property to the secretariat of the APC; and is campaigning freely in public spaces and with public resources.

“The operation of section 1(3) of the 1999 CFRN (as amended) does permit that rights expressly conferred on Ebonyi people by both the Nigerian constitution and Electoral Act 2022 be taken away or encumbered via a malicious Executive Order. Governor David Umahi is hereby advised to respect the Nigerian constitution which he swore to protect by withdrawing his unconstitutional executive order immediately.

“Governor Umahi is hereby put on notice that should he fail to withdraw the executive order restricting campaigns within 24 hours from now, a legal action shall be instituted to challenge his contravention of the Nigerian constitution and to set aside his obnoxious order.

“The public is alerted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state have continued her campaign’s across the state with state resources. We request that the same free space enjoyed by the APC be extended to every other political parties in the state”, the groups stated.

Umahi insists Order has come to stay

Governor Umahi, who dismissed the claims of the opposition, not only said that the campaign restrictions were not targeted at any political party in the state, but insisted that the Order must be obeyed. He noted that the Executive Order came as a proactive response to imminent security breaches and did not ban the use of public spaces for campaigns completely.

The governor, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko, explained that the Executive Order prescribes that intending users of public spaces should follow certain set out procedures in order to have access to such premises, including applying for approval from the ministry in charge of such the facility and a refundable deposit of N5 million as indemnity against any untoward occurrence in the course of usage.

His words: “Be rest assured of a refund of deposit if all goes well. For the avoidance of doubt, the Executive Order 3 of 2022 has come to stay. Anybody feeling otherwise is free to approach the law court.

“As a government, we remain resolute in protecting the lives and property of our cherished citizens and no amount of blackmail can deter us. It is, however, important that the group and their cohorts be warned that the laws of the state against fake, deceitful and unsubstantiated news are still operational, and will catch up with them if they do not retrace their obnoxious steps.

“We wouldn’t have bothered reacting to such a farce except for the need to set the records straight for posterity, and for the interest of the good people of the State whose sensibilities may have been insulted by the ridiculous diatribe.

“On the baseless allegations, therefore, we wish to correct as follows: that the said press briefing addressed by the group in Enugu by people claiming to be indigenes of the state, betrays a malicious intention, thereby exposing the group as a hired syndicate dancing the drums of its paymasters to destabilize the peace in Ebonyi State.

“There was never a time the state government, under the leadership of our peace-loving governor, Engr. David Umahi, interfered or intends to interfere with the campaigns of other political parties in the state.

As the chief security officer of the state, the governor has the responsibility to ensure the safety of lives of citizens, as well as that of both public and private property in the state.

“There has previously been an avalanche of evidence where public property: schools, markets, parks and other institutional open spaces and structures have been destroyed or badly defaced by unruly political party supporters during their gatherings.

School children have been put into undue danger and panic. Such a development, coupled with the need to restore sanity in the midst of the already fake newsinduced tension in the state birthed the Executive Order 03 of 2022, which is principally aimed at safeguarding the lives of all citizens, including all political parties and their supporters.

“It is quite important that the public be made to understand that the Executive Order does not exclude nor targeted against any political party in the state, no matter what name it is called: APC, PDP, APGA, LP, NNPP, AA, etc.

All must comply. “On the issue of billboards, we wish to make it categorically state clear that no political party or candidate has so far destroyed billboards of the opponent. What has taken place over time is the enforcement of payment of prescribed fee for outdoor advertisement by the Ministry of Capital City Development.

Let it be clear that billboards erected without due process and necessary payments shall be brought down, irrespective of the party involved.

“On the abduction of the Labour Party senatorial aspirant for Ebonyi South Senatorial district and others as alleged by the group, we wish to state that the allegations are both baseless and mischievous as they are attempts to raise false alarm in order to truncate the course of justice. Probably, the group needs to be updated that the police had in a press statement on October 17, maintained that those purportedly said to had been abducted or kidnapped were lawfully arrested and were in safe custody.

“The police, apparently worried by the activities of these mischievous elements further warned in the statement that “people should desist from painting pictures of insecurity in the State by propagating unfounded rumours.

On the alleged flogging of civil servants as alluded to in the ill-fated press briefing, the group unwittingly exposed its biases giving credence to the fact of being sponsored by certain pay masters to malign the worker-friendly state governor. “They feigned ignorance of the established fact that the video was a doctored enterprise of enemies of the state government.

They also willingly sold their sense of objectivity for temporary cash gains in not recognising that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ebonyi State chapter, had nailed the allegation in a press statement on October 25, in which they came open to condemn the malicious video, asserting categorically that no civil servant, from its rigorous investigations, was flogged in such a place and time as purported in the video.

“The group and their cohorts lack the capacity to stampede the state governor to renege on his security responsibility by levelling unfounded allegations against a formal civilian vigilante outfit, Ebubeagu, which is backed by an act of the State House of Assembly.

It is a generally acknowledged fact in the state that the outfit has effectively complemented the efforts of the police in drastically minimizing crime and criminal activities. Anyone or group calling for its proscription needs their cupboards properly examined.

Good a thing, the police has in several occasions confirmed the lawful handover of arrested suspects to them by Ebubeagu. “It is quite evident that the allegations against the Ebubeagu vigilante service are simply coverups for those intending to perpetrate violence and crime in the state as none of them have provided any evidence of torture by the outfit.

It therefore raises a question mark on the integrity of such a group surreptiously claiming interest in the wellbeing of citizens. If by the outing they have become parties to advocates of a porous society devoid of vigilance, even as the 2023 general election draw closer, their activities need to be reviewed urgently.

“We wish to further make it categorically clear to the group and their collaborators that Ebonyi State government under the able and concerned leadership of our democratic Governor will not fold its arms and watch them and others of their sort, throw the State into panic through fake news and unsubstantiated allegations.

“As a government, we remain resolute in protecting the lives and property of our cherished citizens and no amount of blackmail can deter us. It is, however, important that the group and their cohorts be warned that the laws of the state against fake, deceitful and unsubstantiated news are still operational, and will catch up with them if they do not retrace their obnoxious steps.

“The general public is therefore, by this, encouraged to ignore the frustrated attempts to create undue tension by this hired group and carry on with their lawful endeavors without fear.”

PDP says it’ll resist restriction on campaigns

In a counter-reaction, the state chapter of the PDP vowed to resist the restrictions of campaigns in schools and market squares across the state by the state government.

The governorship candidate of PDP in the state, Chief Ifeanyi Odii, described the restriction as undemocratic and unconstitutional. Speaking to journalists in Nkalagu, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state, Odii vowed that the party will resist the action of the government, which according to him, is against the Electoral Act.

“The new Electoral Act supersedes every other law which made it very clear that public places should be allowed for campaigns. I know that we will not allow this because it unconstitutional and anything you are doing that is not the constitution is unconstitutional,” he stated.

