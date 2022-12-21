2023 Polls: Igbo’re enemies of themselves – Muonso

A Reverend Father, Emmanuel Obimma, has berated some Igbo politicians and stakeholders, who he said have been making efforts to pull down one of their own who has been working very hard to become the next president of Nigeria. He also mocked the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) andtheoppositionPeoples Democratic Party (PDP) for what he described as unfair treatment of the Igbo nation, andtheSouthEastinthe country’s political trajectory. Fr. Obimma, popularly known as Fr. Ebube Muonso, who is the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, and the Parish Priest, Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish, Umudioka, both in Anambra, said the two leading political parties have, over the years, marginalized the South East.
Related Articles
Currency printing: Don’t crucify Obasek, heed his advise – PDP govs tell CBN, PGF
Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have thrown their weight behind one of one of their members, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who has come under attack over his comment on the N60 billion printed by the Federal Government during the March Federal Account Allocation Committee […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
18 years after, Akeredolu constructs 16.2km abandoned roads
After 18 years of neglect, the Akunnu- Ikaram-Oke-Agbe highway in the northern part of Ondo State that serves as a link road between the South-West and the northern part of the country is now at an advanced stage of completion. The highway, which last witnessed government’s intervention during the former Governor Adebayo Adefarati administration 18 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Only God can determine what 2023 holds for Nigeria – Kaigama
The Arch Bishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said only God has an idea of what the election year of 2023 holds for Nigeria. Kaigama, in a keynote address delivered at the 2nd Abuja Archdiocesan General Assembly on Friday, spoke from the background of the insecurity, unemployment, corruption, poverty and hunger, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)