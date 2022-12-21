2023 Polls: Igbo’re enemies of themselves – Muonso

A Reverend Father, Emmanuel Obimma, has berated some Igbo politicians and stakeholders, who he said have been making efforts to pull down one of their own who has been working very hard to become the next president of Nigeria. He also mocked the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) andtheoppositionPeoples Democratic Party (PDP) for what he described as unfair treatment of the Igbo nation, andtheSouthEastinthe country’s political trajectory. Fr. Obimma, popularly known as Fr. Ebube Muonso, who is the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, and the Parish Priest, Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish, Umudioka, both in Anambra, said the two leading political parties have, over the years, marginalized the South East.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...