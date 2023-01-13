News

2023 polls: IGP trains 79 Squadron Commanders

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, “has commenced a two-week fully residential refresher training for all 79 Squadron Commanders of the Nigeria Police Mobile Force at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State from 9th to 23rd January 2023”.
Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, Friday, said the exercise is in line with the police chief’s mandate on training and human capacity development.
“The training programme is geared at strengthening the operational efficiency of the Squadron Commanders and for more effective tactical deployment of their personnel to ensure a secured and hitch-free environment before, during, and after the 2023 General Elections to generally reduce crimes to their barest minimum in Nigeria.
“Some of the focus of the course includes the use of contemporary riot control gadgets for suppression of riots and other serious disturbances, crowd control techniques, ambush and counter-ambush, diplomatic protection, combating internal security challenges and insurgency as well as gun safety and weapons handling.
“The IGP has charged officers and men of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the punching arm of the Force, to effectively make use of the opportunities the training will offer them and improve on their crime control mechanisms and general safety strategies, especially towards having free, fair and credible 2023 General Elections.
“In the same vein, the IGP has met with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) on Thursday 12th January, 2023, to discuss possible areas of partnership to strengthen the oversight and accountability mechanisms of the Nigeria Police Force including the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) and the Provost Department of the Force,” Olumuyiwa said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How we brought home stranded 21,000 Nigerian migrants

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The International Organisation Migration (IOM) in coordination with the federal government, yesterday, said it has facilitated and voluntarily returned over 21,000 Nigerians stranded in Libya, Niger, Mali, European countries and other transit and destination countries. Head of Sub-office, IOM, Benin, Wintana Tarekegn, disclosed this during a town hall meeting on Safe Migration held in Benin […]
News

Customs revenue: Reps summon Accountant General

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris to explain the amount of revenue generated by the Nigerian Customs Service in the last three years. It also walked out rep-resentatives of government agencies from the venue of the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy […]
News

Tambuwal named VC of new Sokoto varsity

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Prof. Umar Tambuwal as Vice Chancellor of the newly established Shehu Shagari University of Education (formerly Shehu Shagari College of Education), Sokoto. Prior to his appointment, Tambuwal was Dean, Faculty of Education at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (formerly University of Sokoto). The state government also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica