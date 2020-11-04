News

2023 polls: INEC announces resumption of voter registration, earmarks N1bn for exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence in the first quarter of 2021 ahead of the 2023 general election.
The sum of N1billion has also been earmarked by INEC for the exercise.
This announcement was made on Wednesday by Chairman of the Electoral body, Professor Mahmood Yakubu during a budget defence session with the Senate Committee on INEC.
Professor Yakubu during the session said he is in support of diaspora voting and called on the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to accommodate diaspora and early voting.
The INEC boss is also seeking approval of the Senate to spend N5.2 billion from the special INEC fund to make up for the shortfall in the 2020 budget which was cut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
INEC had earlier in October said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the voter registration exercise.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Commission said the virus was still very much in the community and CVR is a national exercise that requires the mobilisation of a lot of equipment, materials and personnel.

