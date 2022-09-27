2023 Polls: INEC bans religious, ethnic campaigns

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has read the riot act to politicians as political parties and their candidates prepare for next year’s general election.

Campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections will begin on Wednesday while that of the governorship and state Houses of Assembly will be lifted on October 12.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, at a twoday workshop on critical issues in the Electoral Act, 2022, warned that “political campaign or slogan shall not be tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings.”

Yakubu, who was represented by Festus Okoye, an INEC National Chairman, also said: “Abusive, intemperate, slanderous or base language or innuendoes designed or likely to provoke violent reaction or emotions shallnotbeemployedorused in political campaigns.”

He called on all the 18 registered political parties to critically study and pay attention to the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Act, the Police Act and the Public Order Act for the proper and peaceful conduct of politicalcampaigns, rallies and processions.

The INEC Chairman disclosed that the Commission has carried eight out of the 14 items on its calendar and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election with the release of the final list of nominated presidential, vice presidential and National Assembly candidates on September 20.

Hestatedthatthecommission has devoted time and energy to the cleaning up of the voterregisterusingtheAutomated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), because it was conscious that a credible voter register is the basic requirement for the conduct of a credible election.

Prof. Yakubu restated the determination of INEC to continue the deployment of appropriate technology for the conduct of elections, assuring that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IreV) would be deployed for the conduct of the 2023 general election.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Lagos State, Olusegun Agbaje, said thesuccessfulconductof the off-season governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun Stateshasfurther boostedthe confidence of Nigerians and reignited the hope of the electorate in the credibility of the electoral process in Nigeria.

“This development of course has raised the bar of election administration in the country and a huge impetus to the commission to further work on modalities to enhance the process. We cannot afford to rest on our oars,” he said.

The REC called on the media to give a level playing ground to all parties and candidates by allocating to them equal media time and coverage.

