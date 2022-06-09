2023 polls: INEC seeks NAF’s assistance on election logistics

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, sought the Nigeria Air Force’s support in addressing logistics challenges during elections. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke when he visited the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, noted that logistics have been a perennial issue during elections. Yakubu stated that the visit was to explore more effective ways of addressing the problem, “which we believe the Air Force has a critical role to play in the movement of materials.

“This will be extended to other armed services in our determination to efficiently deliver materials and more efficiently serve Nigerians on election day.” The INEC chairman stated that section 27(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 empowers the Commission to seek the support of the security agencies in general in delivering materials for election as well as in the protection of election officials.

This, according to him, is in the areas of deployment of relevant security personnel necessary for elections or registration of voters, but noted that it would be in consultation with the commission. Yakubu told the Air Force chief that time was no longer on their side, as the next year’s general election was less than 260 days away.

He requested their assistance in handling the June 18, Ekiti State governorship election as well as next month’s Osun governorship poll. “We will seek the support of the Air Force in handling the delivery of outstanding election materials to the two states, while the Commission bears responsibility for all subsequent deployment within the states to the local government areas and beyond as has been the practice. “In doing so, I wish to reassure Nigerians that the commission will always work together with all stakeholders, particularly agents of political parties and candidates, observers and the media to inspect and accompany the movement of all materials to various locations in a transparent manner,” he assured.

