2023 Polls: INEC takes delivery of last batch BVAS

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has taken delivery of the required number of Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS) as well as “extra machines in line with our contingency provisions for all critical election materials” to conduct the February- March elections.

Information and Voter Education Committee Chairman, Festus Okoye said this in a statement yesterday. According to him, the commission took delivery of the last batch of the machines on Tuesday. Okoye stated that INEC created four airport hubs in Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt for the smooth delivery of the machines. He said adding that the Commission’s Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Commissioners and senior officials received the last batch of the machines at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Okoye said: “Over the last four months, several flights delivered the BVAS to the designated airports for movement to states ahead of the election. “With the arrival of the last flight in Abuja yesterday (Wednesday), the Commission has now taken delivery of the required number of the BVAS for all the polling units in the country as well as extra machines in line with our contingency provisions for all critical election materials. “The Commission appreciates the support of all Nigerians in its determination to conduct a free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive 2023 general election facilitated by the deployment of technology.” INEC had maintained that there will be no manual accreditation of voters during this year’s elections, and no use of incident forms.

The BVAS, according to the Commission, will be used to check the facial and biometrics of individual voters as well as upload polling unit results on its server after collation and counting. The Commission deployed the machine in the conduct of off-season Anambra, Ekiti and Osun governorship elections as well as area council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...