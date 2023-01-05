News Top Stories

2023 Polls: INEC takes delivery of last batch BVAS

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has taken delivery of the required number of Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS) as well as “extra machines in line with our contingency provisions for all critical election materials” to conduct the February- March elections.

Information and Voter Education Committee Chairman, Festus Okoye said this in a statement yesterday. According to him, the commission took delivery of the last batch of the machines on Tuesday. Okoye stated that INEC created four airport hubs in Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt for the smooth delivery of the machines. He said adding that the Commission’s Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Commissioners and senior officials received the last batch of the machines at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Okoye said: “Over the last four months, several flights delivered the BVAS to the designated airports for movement to states ahead of the election. “With the arrival of the last flight in Abuja yesterday (Wednesday), the Commission has now taken delivery of the required number of the BVAS for all the polling units in the country as well as extra machines in line with our contingency provisions for all critical election materials. “The Commission appreciates the support of all Nigerians in its determination to conduct a free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive 2023 general election facilitated by the deployment of technology.” INEC had maintained that there will be no manual accreditation of voters during this year’s elections, and no use of incident forms.

The BVAS, according to the Commission, will be used to check the facial and biometrics of individual voters as well as upload polling unit results on its server after collation and counting. The Commission deployed the machine in the conduct of off-season Anambra, Ekiti and Osun governorship elections as well as area council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN-Alleged N25bn Fraud: EFCC arrests NDDC’s Accounts Director

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested the Director of Finance and Accounts of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), over an alleged N25 billion fraud. A highly-placed security source, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph on Wednesday, said: “The Director, Finance and Accounts of the Niger Delta Development Commission […]
News

NCC rakes in N362.34bn revenue in 5years

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it raked in a whooping sum of N362.34 billion revenue within five years. The Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this in Abuja recently said the revenue was also remitted into government’s coffers. Danbatta, who addressed participants of Course 29 at the National Defence […]
News

Iran’s largest navy ship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman

Posted on Author Reporter

  The largest ship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, semiofficial news agencies reported. The Fars and Tasnim news agencies said efforts failed to save the support ship Kharg, named after the island that serves as the main oil terminal for Iran. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica