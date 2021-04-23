News

2023 polls: INEC unbundles legal, information departments

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unbundled its Department of Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints (LSC&CC) to be able to prosecute electoral offenders. The unbundling, according to a statement by National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, include the creation of two departments – the Department of Litigation and Prosecution (DL&P) and Department of Legal Drafting and Clearance (LDCD), out of the department. The statement also disclosed that the commission approvedthe de-establishment of the Voter Education, Publicity, Gender and Civil Society Liaison Department (VEP) and in its place, established the Voter Education and Publicity Department (VEP), as well as Gender and Inclusivity Department (GID). It added that the reorganisation of VEP is for the commission to be able to communicate its policies and programmes to the Nigerians, while the GID will assist the commission to “effectively engage and mainstream women’s groups, persons living with disability and other marginalised individuals in the electoral process.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US military chiefs in quarantine as Trump Covid chaos spreads

Posted on Author Reporter

  Top US General Mark Milley and other military leaders are self-quarantining after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for coronavirus. Admiral Charles Ray, vice commandant of the US Coast Guard, tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms. Other officials were quarantining “out of an abundance of caution” after attending meetings with Adm Ray last […]
News Top Stories

FG: Economy shows signs of stability, but fragile

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…boosts NAFDAC’s capacity to detect fake drugs The Federal Government has disclosed that the nation’s economy has begun to exhibit some measures of stability with its recent exit from recession, but cautioned that some sectors were still showing signs of fragility. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, stated this yesterday, while briefing […]
News

APC: Insecurity destroying our educational system, youths’ future

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the abduction of the students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.   The party, which likened the abductiontowhathappened in Chibok and Dapchi in Borno and Yobe states respectively a few years back, said insecurity was destroying the nation’s educationalsystem and thefuture of the youth.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica