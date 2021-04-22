2023 polls: INEC unbundles legal, information departments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unbundled its Department of Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints (LSC&CC) to be able to prosecute electoral offenders.

The unbundling, according to a statement by the National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, include the creation of two departments – the Department of Litigation and Prosecution (DL&P) and Department of Legal Drafting and Clearance (LDCD), out of the department.

The statement also disclosed that the Commission approved the de-establishment of the Voter Education, Publicity, Gender and Civil Society Liaison Department (VEP) and in its place, established the Voter Education and Publicity Department (VEP), as well as Gender and Inclusivity Department (GID).

It added that the reorganisation of VEP is for the Commission to be able to communicate its policies and programmes to the Nigerians, while the GID will assist the commission to “effectively engage and mainstream women’s groups, persons living with disability and other marginalised individuals in the electoral process.”

INEC, however, assured that these reorganisations and realignments would not affect the structure and functions of the state offices of the Commission.

