2023 polls ‘ll be out best outing –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerian voters that their votes would count in every election. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the 5-day YouthVoteCount mega concert in Abuja, said next year’s general election would be the commission’s best outing ever.

Prof. Yakubu who praised the conduct of the Ekiti State governorship election, assured that the July 16 Osun governorship election would be better. He told those who registered on the INEC reserve viewing portal and had followed the electronic display of polling units’ results on Election Day in Ekiti, that “Ekiti was good, Osun is going to be better and 2023 will be the best. Your votes will count.”

The INEC Chairman disclosed that over 14,000 people were registered during the five-day event, which was meant to sensitise Nigerian youths to participate in the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise.

Although he was silent on the extension of the exercise, which is billed to end on June 30, Prof. Yakubu however said the commission would “not stop registration until we are satisfied that those who wish to register are given the opportunity to do so.

“Here in this place we have 50 voter registration machines. Two weeks ago, we deployed more machines to the states. More machines left yesterday and more machines are leaving today all over the country.

By Monday there will be more machines to register more Nigerians.” He stated that permanent voters cards (PVC) of those who were registering now would be ready for collection in October.

