2023 polls may re-establish June 12 election principles, or…

Ever since next year (2023) general elections became a trending issue in Nigeria’s political space, President Muhammadu Buhari has been assuring Nigerians and the international community that the 2023 general elections under his watch shall be clean, free and fair.

He even vowed that nobody will be allowed to use his personal resources including influence to intimidate Nigerians from voting according to their conscience. On the basis of this presidential assurance, even though received in certain quarters with reservations or even with cynicism has galvanized Nigeria political pundits and public affairs analysts to guess the likely outcome of the 2023 presidential election which is the most important of the five elections to be conducted next year.

If the president keeps his promise to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct clean, free and fair elections next year, the outcome will most likely resemble what transpired during the 1992 general elections that produced state governors and state and national Assemblies’ members and culminated in the June 12, 1993 Presidential election. Of all the reforms carried out by President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, the political transition programme superintended by the great scholar, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu stood out in its novelty and originality.

Take the presidential primaries that were conducted on the very radical OptionA4 that was meant to take the aspirants direct to their local backgrounds and subject them to evaluation and approval of the masses. It was a radical departure from the well-known delegate system of political parties’ nomination and fielding candidates for political elective offices prior to that experiment and it succeeded.

It involved the poor masses in the selection process instead of the traditional method of reserving the function to the powerful party bosses and apparatchik that control the delegates system. 1n 1992, OptionA4 saw the two prominent Northern political titans in the persons of Adamu Ciroma of the National Republicans Convention and Shehu Yar’Adua of the Social Democratic Party defeating their rivals to pick the national nominations of their respective parties. As a result of this occurrence of the parties’ nominations going to two northern candidates, General Babangida bent backwards to consider grievances of the competitors who alleged humongous bribery by the two candidates to capture the tickets but it would be more tenable to hold that President Babangida was more concerned about the political implications of allowing two northern candidates to hold the two tickets against the feelings by the South and their candidates.

At the end of the brouhaha, the two primary elections won by Yar’Adua and Ciroma were cancelled. For some reasons of not allowing money-bags to hijack the process again, several political juggernauts were banned in subsequent exercise which made it possible for MKO Abiola and Alhaji Tofa to emerge as the presidential candidates of the Social Democratic Party and the National Republican Convention respectively.

Against the backdrop of the two candidates thrown up by the OptionA4 in the parties with a balance of a Southern candidate in the person of MKO Abiola and a Northern candidate in the person of Alhaji Bashir Tofa in the SDP and NRC respectively, Nigerians braced up to pick either a littleto- the-left or a-little-to-the-right-twin-lobed gworo, a specie of kolanut popular in the North. MKO Abiola was a far-right politician from Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria and had in the Second Republic aligned with the National Party of Nigeria from which axis he had vociferously attacked the United Party of Nigeria (UPN) and its leader, Obafemi Awolowo, using his Concord group of newspapers. Chief Abiola had premised his efforts on the hope that his party, the NPN with its zoning formula would allow him contest for presidency in 1983 after President Shehu Shagari from the North. He was mistaken.

As the 1983 electoral season drew near, Chief Abiola got ready to vie for the presidency of Nigeria under the party but he was casually dismissed by Umaru, Dikko who pointedly told him that the presidency of Nigeria was not for sale to the highest bidder. Abiola retreated to this business having been stung by the political bee of the NPN.

So, it was after the military overthrew President Shagari on December 31, 1983 that Chief Abiola came back to reckoning especially after his friend, General Babangida came to power in 1985. Alhaji Tofa was relatively unknown nationally as he was largely a political creation of General Sani Abacha government but having won the ticket, NRC rallied round him to garner the support he was able to have nationally but which was not good enough to gain him the presidency.

So, Abiola carried the trophy and would have become the first Southerner to gain the presidency of Nigeria on a popular vote. June 12 Presidential Election was possible because of the novel and fool-proof electoral process put in place by General Babangida through Prof. Nwosu’s NEC. Also, everybody, including the Federal military government was already tired of the political situation in Nigeria and perhaps was determined to have a clean, free and fair election in order to roll back the military that has exacerbated the national questions to explosive proportions by the autocratic and corrupt activities which according to former Chief of Army Staff, General Mohammed Chris Ali had hijacked the Nigerian state and converted it to their personal fiefdom and had in order to survive the heist had divided Nigerians along tribal, religious and sectional lines especially through the forcible membership of Nigeria in the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) and the nepotistic postings management of national government.

As a result, Nigerians were tired of the shenanigans of the military government and were determined to help the government and the military to take their exit from the affairs of Nigeria. It was under this hopeless situation similar to the present situation of Nigeria now that Nigerians braced the odds of the Modified Open Ballot System which was inconvenient to most educated Nigerians, especially the Southerners to shun open ballot system.

MKO Abiola was not a candidate the Southwestern Yoruba would have touched with a mile-long pole because of his antecedent as a member of the conservative NPN and unrelenting attacks on Obafemi Awolowo but the Awoists embraced him to take back Nigeria. 2023 general elections have thrown up similar situation as Nigerians are tired out and virtually choked up by the 16 years of the People’s Democratic Party and the 8 years of unmitigated disaster that is APC federal government.

Nigerians are driven to the wall by the unassailable challenges of insecurity, poverty and general social stupor that have render the society immobile and stagnant. It is under this situation that the three parties threw up two well-known persons (Atiku Abubakar of PDP and Bola Tinubu of APC) and a lesser-known politician, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party. The two entrenched parties mock Peter Obi for anchoring his presidential quest on a party without structure but Mr Obi retorts that the poor, exploited and abused hundred million Nigerians will be his structure to win the presidency.

So, far, the three candidates are traversing the length and breadth of Nigeria to sell themselves to the people. If the election is clean, free and fair and without intimidation with the bullion van, violence and frauds are not allowed as promised by President Buhari, the elections are likely to be based on real human beings as voters and not data and the demographic reality will re-establish the June 12, 1993 Presidential election principles of one-man-onevote that shattered the Lugardic demographic template of a more populous North and establish the fact of a superior Southern demography showing that the then 14 Southern States against the 16 Northern States and Abuja have more votes (over 985,186 votes) above the North contrary to the data that have been used since 1959. Secondly, the North/South divide, the Christian/Muslim debacle shattered by June 12 Election will be demolished to erect a national platform of eternal brotherhood and social solidarity traversing the length and breadth of Nigeria thereby ushering a New Nigeria ready to break free from the shackles of British neocolonialism to assert itself alongside India, Israel, Brazil, China, the two Koreas and other medium powers to help remake Africa and the world. 2023 is that magic year that will resurrect June 12, 1993 Presidential Election to recreate that Nigeria that every Nigerian will be proud of. Or it will be another wasted effort and a shattered dream sign-posting irreversible slide to the brink as predicted by a British diplomat, John Campbell. In either case, I wish us Bon voyage!

