2023 polls must revolutionise future elections –Ezeife, New Nigeria group

Former Anambra State governor, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and an intercessory group, Ark Bearers of New Nigeria has said the forthcoming general election should revolutionise future of electioneering processes in Nigeria. Ezeife who represented Igbo Elders’ Consultative Forum, in a joint declaration with Evang Iwuchukwu Ezenwafor, the leader of Ark Bearers of New Nigeria, said Nigeria should not miss the opportunity of conducting credibile elections for the sake of posterity.

“On the heels of the scheduled 2023 general election, there came an explicit insight through divine revelation showing that the forthcoming electoral exercise has something to do with the corporate destiny and the future of our country, Nigeria. “Nigeria is not a mere coincidence but a standardbearer, pacesetter, trail blazer and a typical example of what an ideal developing country should be, even in this prevailing democratic/ electioneering process,” the duo noted.

The declaration said Ark Bearers of New Nigeria initiated an intercessory prayer programme for peaceful election, and said all hands shouldbeondeckforconduct of free and credible elections. They predicted that there will be no electoral violence or electorally-induced crimes, adding that there will be a smooth transition to new administrations at all levels “That, though certain notorious elements of disorder or wicked agents of destabilisation and habitual enemies of peace and progress masquerading as ethnic and religious bigots would likely choose to foment crisis, the overpowering ever-presence and influence of the spirit divine shall supernaturally contain and neutralise their excesses to their own chagrin. “That all shades of usual electoral impunity, manipulations and diverse malpractices shall this time around not prosper against the perfect Divine will of the Lord God Almighty and the sacrosanct cum popular will of the Nigerian masses,” they declared.

 

PDP: We’ll pardon Umahi, Ayade, Matawalle, others if…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Cross River, Ebonyi and Zamfara states have said that they would only pardon erstwhile party members, Ben Ayade, David Umahi, Matawalle Bello and others members of the Houses of Assembly, who are at the verge of losing their seats for defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if […]
China eases Covid quarantine, lockdown measures

  China says most people with Covid will now be able to quarantine at home rather than in state facilities in a major easing of its zero-Covid policy. Those with mild or no symptoms can now stay at home and self-report results, reports the BBC. The country has also scrapped PCR test requirements for most […]
2023: Nigeria’s woes compounded by poor leadership, says Cardinal Okogie

The Emeritus Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Olubunmi Cardinal Okogie, yesterday insisted that Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges were compounded due to the poor leadership choices Nigerians make during election periods. Based on this, the clergy urged Nigerians to ensure that the right leaders are elected into leadership positions now and always. Speaking […]

