2023 Polls: No Threat To APGA – Dunga

The chairmanship candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Nnechkwube Tony Dunga has dismissed the apprehension in some quarters that the outcome of the 2023 general elections is a sign that his party is going extinct.

He further contended that APGA still retained its stronghold in Anambra despite all manner of a campaign of calumny against the party by those he described as fifth columnists and masqueraders.

Dunga who disclosed this while declaring for the State Chairmanship position of the party noted that the worse hit in the last election was the People’s Democratic Party PDP and the All Progressives Congress APC that lost their few strongholds during the election.

“APGA as a party won National Assembly and state Assembly seats in the last election and its performance shows that our party is intact and the outcome of the last elections is not and can never be a threat to the party,” he said.

Making his declaration yesterday Dunga noted that he has come to take the party to a higher level adding that his 19 years of experience as a ward, local government, and state officer of the party would contribute to the success of the party in subsequent elections.

“I am a founding member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), a political movement of progressive-minded personalities in Nigeria. I have been an active member of this party for the past nineteen (19) years. I am not just an active member of APGA but have held several positions in the party from the ward level as the Secretary of Amansea Ward for 3 years, down to the local government level as the Publicity Secretary of Awka North LGA for 4 years, and now at the State level as the serving Auditor General of Anambra State for past 7 years. It gives me the joy to see that I am strong and healthy, selflessly serving my people with the strength and talent God Almighty have bestowed upon me.”

“As the APGA party is scheduled to hold her State Congresses on the 23rd of May, 2023, which shall usher in new officers of the party at the State level, it is my utmost intention to work as the next Anambra State Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA. Yes, it is my most sincere desire to keep working selflessly for my dear party, APGA”

“I wish to most humbly appeal to the workaholic Mr. Solution Governor of Anambra State, our dear National Leader, Prof. C. C. Soludo CFR, the indefatigable and most pragmatic National Chairman of our dear party, Ozonkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye, Elected Legislators on the platform of APGA in both the National and State Assemblies, as well as all party faithful and stakeholders in Anambra State to consider me worthy and grant me this opportunity to showcase my very best by working as the next State Chairman of APGA in Anambra State. Your nomination, recommendation, prayers, and support will definitely make this deserving intention of mine, come through”

“As a party stalwart, be rest assured that I will lead to reform and reposition the internal mechanism and discipline of our dear party APGA, in Anambra State. My word shall be my bond” he said.