2023 Polls: Our loyalty, allegiance to Nigeria, Nigerians – INEC

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its loyalty and allegiance is to Nigeria and Nigerians who want free, fair and credible elections.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in a message on Wednesday, restated the Commission’s commitment to conduct elections that are supported by technology.

This, he said, involves transparent accreditation and upload of polling unit results for citizens to view in real-time on election day.

Prof. Yakubu, who noted that next year’s general election would be the 7th since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in 1999, assured that there is no going back on the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), in the conduct of elections.

“Over the last 23 years, we have made a steady progress in the twin areas of electoral reform and election administration.

“Although a lot of work still lies ahead, it is generally acknowledged that our elections are getting better and citizens’ confidence in the process is increasing,” he said.

The INEC Chairman observed that the next year’s election is less than 100 days away, said the Commission would continue with its regular engagement with political parties, civil society organisations, the media and other critical stakeholders.

 

