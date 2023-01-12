News

2023 Polls: Police assures of technology backed intelligence for security

Caleb Onwe

The Police has assured of adequate security arrangements during the forthcoming general election, saying the force would embark more on technology-driven intelligence gathering mechanisms. This hint was given in AbujayesterdaywhentheAssistant Inspector-General of Police, in charge of zone 7 Police Command, AIGKayodeEgbetokun, whopaidafamiliarisationvisit totheFederalCapitalTerritory (FCT) Police command. Egbetokun who charged men and officers of the Command to brace up for the challenges of effective policing, noted that the art of intelligence gathering has become more seamless when relevant technology was deplored.

He said: “Aside from being theleadagencyininternalsecurity, the Nigeria Police Force is also the lead agency in election security management as stipulated in the relevant sections of the Electoral Act 2020. “Thereisroomforimprovement. Modern policing is intelligence- led, community-based and technology-driven. We must, therefore, work harder to enhance our intelligence capacity.

“We must improve on visibility policing. The recent deployment of newly passed out recruit constables is a big boost in this regard. We must sustain strategic partnership with other security agencies and other stakeholders. “The FCT administration recently assistedthe command with 20 brand new operational vehicles fitted with communication gadgets; we must reciprocate this gesture by discharging our duties professionally, responsibly and scaling up our service delivery.” Earlier in his remarks, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Sadiq Abubakar, assured that officers of the command were ready to do all within their constitutional mandate toensurefreeandfairelections.

 

Our Reporters

