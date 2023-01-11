2023 Polls: Police assures of technology-backed intelligence for security

The Police has assured of adequate security arrangements during the forthcoming general election, saying the force would embark more on technology-driven intelligence gathering mechanisms.

This hint was given in Abuja Wednesday when the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, in charge of zone 7 Police Command, AIG Kayode Egbetokun, who paid a familiarisation visit to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police command.

Egbetokun who charged men and officers of the Command to brace up for the challenges of effective policing, noted that the art of intelligence gathering has become more seamless when relevant technology was deplored.

He said: “Aside from being the lead agency in internal security, the Nigeria Police Force is also the lead agency in election security management as stipulated in the relevant sections of the Electoral Act 2020.

“There is room for improvement. Modern policing is intelligence-led, community-based and technology-driven. We must, therefore, work harder to enhance our intelligence capacity.

“We must improve on visibility policing. The recent deployment of newly passed out recruit constables is a big boost in this regard. We must sustain strategic partnership with other security agencies and other stakeholders.

“The FCT administration recently assisted the command with 20 brand new operational vehicles fitted with communication gadgets; we must reciprocate this gesture by discharging our duties professionally, responsibly and scaling up our service delivery.”

