News

2023 Polls: Police assures of technology-backed intelligence for security

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja Comment(0)

The Police has assured of adequate security arrangements during the forthcoming general election, saying the force would embark more on technology-driven intelligence gathering mechanisms.

This hint was given in Abuja Wednesday when the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, in charge of zone 7 Police Command, AIG Kayode Egbetokun, who paid a familiarisation visit to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police command.

Egbetokun who charged men and officers of the Command to brace up for the challenges of effective policing, noted that the art of intelligence gathering has become more seamless when relevant technology was deplored.

He said: “Aside from being the lead agency in internal security, the Nigeria Police Force is also the lead agency in election security management as stipulated in the relevant sections of the Electoral Act 2020.

“There is room for improvement. Modern policing is intelligence-led, community-based and technology-driven. We must, therefore, work harder to enhance our intelligence capacity.

“We must improve on visibility policing. The recent deployment of newly passed out recruit constables is a big boost in this regard. We must sustain strategic partnership with other security agencies and other stakeholders.

“The FCT administration recently assisted the command with 20 brand new operational vehicles fitted with communication gadgets; we must reciprocate this gesture by discharging our duties professionally, responsibly and scaling up our service delivery.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti wins best performing state disease surveillance award in Nigeria

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State has been awarded the best performing state on Disease Surveillance at the annual Disease Surveillance Meeting of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) held in Abuja the nation’s capital recently. Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani who made this known in Ado Ekiti on Friday said that the state earned […]
News

UNICEF: Death of children in North-East regrettable

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed worry over the death of three children and injury of others in Ngala in Bornu State in the North- East geo-political zone of the country.   The Nigeria representative of UNICEF, Mr Peter Hawkins, said children were directly affected by the insurgency in the North- East geo-political […]
News

Plateau by-election win: Jang hails Wike, Mohammed, Ortom

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Ex-Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, has said the support from Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) contributed to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) victory in Saturday’s Jos North/ Bassa Federal Constitu- ency by-election. Musa Agah of the PDP polled 40,343 votes to win the election, with Muhammed Alkali of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica