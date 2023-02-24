2023 Elections

2023 Polls: Police Deploys 5000 Officers To Bayelsa

Ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Nigerian Police Force has said that it has deployed about five thousand personnel to Bayelsa State.

This is as it said it has also deployed one Deputy Inspector General (DIG), an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) and two Commissioners.

Addressing the newsmen on Friday, the AIG in charge of election duty in the state, Amaechi Elumelu said the police will maintain a high level of neutrality before and during the poll.

Elumelu said the police personnel have patrolled the nooks and crannies of the state in both land and waterways to ensure that the general election is peaceful in the state.

He said: “Close to 5000 officers and men have been deployed for this election in Bayelsa State and they are ready for the task.

“We have been on ground for about three or four days now and it has been a very hectic task for us because we passed through hurdles here and there.

“When we finish this election, the police is going to be declared as an agency that perfected neutrality, not only this, further engagements, we have the capacity and we have the way.

“This election must be conducted under the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.”

Speaking earlier, the DIG in charge of election duty in the South-South geo-political zone, Moses Jituboh, said the men and officers of the force have been trained and gingered for the election.

He said, “We are over-prepared for this election. We have been gingered.
We have been trained and we are ready. So we have come. We have seen and we are going to conquer.

“We are going around, from the analysis so far, I don’t think we are doing badly. Everywhere that is perceived to be a flashpoint is covered. We know that there will always be unforeseen circumstances but we are ready.”

Commissioner for Police in charge of election duty, Ari Mohammed Ali, said that all the nooks and crannies both land and waterways in the state have been adequately patrolled and covered to guide against any security breach.

