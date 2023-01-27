2023 Polls: Reject politicians with corrupt tendencies –Buhari

Ahead of the presidential and other elections scheduled for February 25 and March 11 respectively, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the electorate to reject politicians with corrupt tendencies, saying they will return the country “to the dark ages.” The President, who gave the admonition yesterday at a conference organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) in Abuja, declared that he will be leaving behind a legacy of zerotolerance for corruption.

The stakeholders’ conference with the theme, “Fighting Corruption: The Past, The Present, And The Future,” was aimed at undertaking a “holistic” review of the anti-graft war of the Buhari-led administration (2015 – 2023). Represented by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Buhari observed that the fight against corruption has necessitated an improvement in the operations of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) of government. “Furthermore, through the deployment of many reforms and technology, the fight against corruption has improved the performance of MDAs.

“These feats have been realised due to the excellent performance of anti-corruption agencies. The activities of ICPC, EFCC, NFIU and Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with the Police and DSS for arrests, prosecutions, convictions and asset recoveries, are quite commendable,” the President averred. On the forthcoming elections, he charged: “In a matter of weeks, Nigerians will need to go to the polls again to elect their leaders in the general elections. I beseech Nigerians to reject politicians who would drag our country back to the dark ages in which corruption was made the order of the day. “For me, corruption is evil and must be vehemently rejected in all ramifications by all Nigerians anywhere, anytime. It is by integrity, respect for rule of law, due process and genuine patriotism that we will make Nigeria the nation of our dream.”

He continued: “It is clear that I have neither shielded nor ordered the arrest of anyone. Rather, I gave our anticorruption agencies enough resources (human financial and material) to deliver on their mandates. “As a result of checkmating corruption, resources have been channelled towards the provision and upgrading of physical infrastructure such as roads, railway lines, bridges, airports, seaports, housing projects, etc. The President noted: “I strongly believe that anticorruption agencies need to concentrate more on asset forfeiture regimes in addition to prosecution, to deny looters the gains from the proceeds of their crime. “All looted assets within and outside Nigeria must be recovered and used for the wellbeing of our citizens, while the looters will be prosecuted and convicted if found culpable.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...