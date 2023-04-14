News

2023 Polls: UK Introduces Nigeria To Election Rigging – Mike Igini

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie

Former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, has accused the United Kingdom (UK) of introducing  Nigeria to election rigging.

Igini who spoke on Friday on Arise TV’s Morning Show on the conduct of the 2023 general elections said even UK who introduce rigging to Nigeria over 100 years ago had no post-election adjudication.

Speaking on the programme he said, “What I want Nigerians to know is that whatever we make of this country, that is what it will become.

“Today, we are now in Court over the election that has been conducted.

“It should be noted that the United Kingdom, UK, today is one of the countries that our people are going to; in short, after Nigeria, they go to the UK.

“It should be noted that even the UK, which introduced Nigeria to election rigging for 99 years, almost a hundred years, had no post-election adjudication in the United Kingdom”.

