2023 Polls: Ummah Movement charts way forward for Nigeria

The Ummah Movement, rose from its 100th Majlis Al-Shura (Consultative Council) meeting, on Saturday 21st January, 2023, at its headquarters, the National Islamic Centre [NIC], Dogarawa, Zaria, Nigeria, having held sober discussions on its activities and national issues of relevance to the well-being and peaceful existence of all Nigerians. In particular, the Ummah Movement has expressed reservation at what it calls ”the swirling serious allegations of missing trillions of naira in tax revenue around the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the deafening silence of government at his cat-and-mouse game with the security agency, DSS and his alleged, inexplicable protection against arrest by the military authorities, both of which are agents of the same government but otherwise apparently working at cross-purposes.

Emefiele’s issue was one of the matters discussed by the Ummah Movement at its 100th Majlis Al-Shura (Consultative Council) meeting held recently at its headquarters, the National Islamic Centre [NIC], Dogarawa, Zaria, Nigeria. Prof. Muhammad Babangida National Amir, (NIC) in a press statement made available on Monday to New Telegraph consequently said, ”We advise that in the midst of fiscal shortfall, budgetary deficit, and currency redesign, the Federal Government has a responsibility to order a swift forensic audit and investigation to establish the veracity or otherwise of the allegations.

“The negative impact of a lingering dark cloud is too appalling for the economy and the image of the President Muhammad Buhari administration, as it seeks to leave behind a worthy legacy. The meeting further calls on the FG to take urgent action so as to flood the economy with the redesigned bank notes and thus defuse the foreboding crises the on-going substitution of currency notes could plunge the citizens into. Honest and hardworking Nigerians should not be insensitively pauperized through the incompetence, mischief, or greed of others.

The Ummah Movement joins millions of fellow Nigerians in congratulating INEC for its plans and mobilization for a hitch-free national polls, God willing, next month. We continue looking forward with happy anticipation to safe conduct of the on-going campaign by registered political parties. We deem it our duty to advise all politicians to conduct issuesbased campaigns, giving prominence to ethical and economic agenda that will, among other things, edify the citizenry, reduce the cost-of-living crisis, strengthen the Naira, ease economic hardship, create jobs, support Small and Medium Enterprises [SMEs], and make fuel available.

“We urge all citizens, particularly Muslims, to collect their permanent voters’ card [PVCs], and vote peacefully and wisely for trustworthy candidates of their conscientious choice, who would ensure adequate protection of their rights, aspirations, and interests. Equally, while reiterating the imperativeness of Muslim unity and brotherhood in the face of emerging challenges, we urge Muslim leaders and organisations to remain resolute in the promotion and defence of Muslim interests. “We urge fellow Nigerians to join us in showing gratitude to Allah for improvement in the security situation across the country, while also commending all the security forces for their heroic role in containing banditry, insurgency, and general lawlessness. We need to keep praying for Divine intervention to overcome all forms of threat to lives, honour, properties, and national security. “We pray to Allah and we urge our fellow compatriots to also pray, for return of prosperity that would ease the cost-of-living crisis in our nation.”

