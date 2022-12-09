2023 Polls: We’ll resist pressures to compromise our neutrality –Irabor vows

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has said the security forces are always under constant pressure to compromise elections. Irabor, who revealed this at the 61st session of the Ministerial Media Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa yesterday, pledged that the military would shun all inducements and resist all pressures from politicians to compromise the 2023 general election.

He said they had put measures in place to ensure that the military obeys President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to remain neutral, urging Nigerians to put their trust in the armed forces. The CDS was reacting to the reports the election may not hold as non-state actors were threatening communities against participating in the polls, as well as the attacks on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s facilities in some parts of the country. Irabor said: “The security agencies and the military constantly come under pressure to compromise elections through various financial inducements.

“We call on Nigerians to anchor their trust in the military as they will continue to strive to maintain neutrality.” He added: “Security personnel are being trained to follow the codified rules of engagement before, during and after the elections” Irabor also dismissed a report by an international medium alleging that the Nigerian Army was “conducting secret, systemic and illegal abortions in the North East ending at least 100,000 pregnancies among women and girls”. The military chief said they are aware of the activities of some extra-territorial interests bent on destabilising the country.

The CDS, who said he would not completely rule out internal sabotage within the security system, however, said efforts were on to weed out bad eggs. He warned saboteurs they risk stiffer penalties should they commit grave crimes that could attract the death penalty as enshrined in the military rules. Asked to respond to a report by an international platform that alleged that the military was engaged in a clandestine programme of enforcing abortions for women in the North East since 2013, Irabor said there was nothing like that. He confirmed that he was requested to respond to the allegationbythemediumbut he decided to ignore them because there was no such programme in the military. Irabor said some of the soldiers involved in criminal activities have been disciplined for their offences, including divulging codified information to adversaries and stealing ammunition. The military chief said some of the saboteurs have yet to be executed because the magnitude of their offences was considered minor.

He warned that the military would not hesitate to apply the rules of capital punishment of death by firing squad if the saboteurs continue in their evil ways. Irabor however added that the military has improved the process of recruitment into the army in order to prevent the engagement of criminalsandrenegadesinto the service. The CDS revealed that security operations in the Niger Delta have helped to reduce crude oil theft in the region according to him, Nigeria lost about N1.9 trillion worth of crude oil to vandalism, adding that the situation has been reversed Irabor also revealed that over 300,000 persons had been freed from the bandits and kidnappers by the military since 2016 while refugees who fled the northeast owing to the insurgency have started to return to their ancestral land. He also disclosed that a total of 1,500 repentant Boko Haramactivistshavebeenrehabilitated, while 600 others were undergoing training

