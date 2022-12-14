2023 Polls: When WABMA, US Consulate General trained S’South journalists

Introduction:

As the 2023 general election draws closer, there is every need for all relevant stakeholders to be prepared, especially now that the electoral law has been amended. That means most of the things and manipulations done in the past may not take place anymore, the reason why there is every reason to train the entire relevant stakeholder including journalists. That was why a body, known as West African Broadcasting and Media Academy (WABMA) and Enugu Literary Society with support from the US Consulate-General, Lagos, organised a training/ workshop for journalists from the South South to keep them prepared ahead of next year’s elections. The group also organised the same training for journalists in the South-west, South-east and the North. Of course that of the South South was on fact checking, accuracy and other means to make sure that journalists contribute their quota towards a peaceful and accurate election come 2023. The workshop, which took place at Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was organised for about 25 journalists comprising political reporters, editors, video journalists, photo journalists drawn from the South South geographical zones.

US Consulate-General Opens workshop

Declaring the workshop open virtually, the representative of US Consulate General Lagos, Will Stevens, represented by Joe Kruzich, the Public Affairs Officer, stated that the essence of the training was to ensure that the 2023 general elections will be peaceful and credible. He said the consulate was supporting more than one hundred journalists as part of her efforts to support Nigeria’s election. He said: “The partnership focuses on technical assistance and support for the system that has been put in place to ensure that every vote counts. “The US government will continue to emphasize the value of voting because according to him, the media is essential in strengthening democracy.”

WABMA Director speaks

Also speaking, Ken Okere, the Director of Broadcast Academy who also spoke virtually, disclosed that the workshop was aimed at making them better than what they were. Thanking the journalists for coming, he said that the academy had concluded similar workshops in Southwest zone stating that the group will be moving to Southeast and northern zones.

Resource persons

Delivering lectures on the topics overview of political journalism, media and 2023 election, apprehension, expectation and the way forward, ethics of virtual storytelling in journalism, Nigerian political landscape in lens, Professor Chris Ulasi, Dean, School of Communication and Chairman Department of Radio, Television and Films Texas Southern University, Houston (USA) said that the programme was going to be beneficial to the journalists. He said “The feedback so far is encouraging. All the media practitioners who took part were engaged. They asked the right questions. It is a difficult terrain to be a journalist and for a country like Nigeria, considering our challenges, it was so clear that a lot more needs to be done. “And training like this is one way to arm the journalists with not just the skills but with all the tools that are necessary for them to do their job. “In spite of all the challenges, they should go out there to do their job as professionally as possible and do the right thing. The 2023 election is going to be a consequential one and it is an understatement to even say that. “It is important that the information that the public gets will tell the story about the candidates, what they represent and what they promised to do. Everything the Nigerian journalist does is also what their foreign counterparts do that just the environment is better. And this is because of the kind of infrastructure and advantage that they have in terms of facilities, power. It makes it easier for them to do their job but it is the same context. But despite that context, Nigerian journalists are trying and doing a good job with a lot of challenges. “Some of you had expressed it, challenges of money in politics and the undue influence of the owners of the media to upturn a particular story but Nigerian journalists are still trying.” Ulasi said the majority of people depend on social media and added that there is no media house that will call itself a media house without a social media department. “Every government has a social media presence for their propaganda. That is to tell you that social media is here to stay. You may argue about the report but still people have access to it. It is driving news around the world. So make sure that your social media is strong. Know what is trending. Keep on updating because your survival depends on it. “As media houses, we should also introduce polling. Make sure that all the candidates get equal opportunity in reportage. It is a critical election that is coming in 2023. The US are interested because they know that Nigeria is very consequential. We are talking about a population of over 200 million people and they want a situation where Nigeria will not degenerate into a major crisis,” he added. Also in his lecture, Professor Lai Oso, former Dean of Communications, Lagos State University, who lectured on ‘Coverage of women and disadvantaged groups, ethics of political reporting, ethnicity and religion in media and politics among others’, stated that as journalists, they should be neutral in their reportage. “As a media organisation, people expect us to be neutral. That does not mean you don’t have your preferences but try not to let it appear in your reports. Be detached from the controversies. You adhere to facts to achieve these cardinal principles. When writing stories, do away with adjectives. Don’t come and tell us a beautiful highly intellectual address. Don’t say a mammoth crowd.” He said women, rural dwellers and the physically challenged don’t enjoy enough access to media, adding that the social media is trying to correct that more than the traditional media. And even if they get coverage, it is usually on negative means, maybe when workers go on strike but hardly do you see these workers’ speaking. Their leaders speak for them. “The news is not really friendly to the poor and there are so many reasons for this. They don’t have the resources to organise themselves or events that can attract media attention. “Those who can do press releases get better coverage than those that cannot and because of that they are able to set the agenda for us. And the advent of citizen journalism is a challenge but do these disadvantaged people have access to the internet? “But the social media is not always reliable so women go to social media to articulate their points. How many people will take them seriously? So people still take the mainstream media seriously. “We need to recognise that news coverage so far is not adequate. We don’t recognise those limitations. We will just take news for granted and the statuesque remains and we can see that we need to break away from that statuesque. “Every news room must have a deliberate policy to project the voices of women and other disadvantaged people. We should encourage women to write and do features on market women. We need to make sure that more women are engaged as reporters. Let’s cultivate some sort of feminist perception.” Oso maintained that the challenges of journalists are there but he added that: “We really have to find a means to surmount those challenges for instance, the issue of internet access. When you are talking about fact checking for instance, you must have access to the internet to be able to do that. So the media organisations must devote some funds this period between now and March next year to enable the journalists to do their work effectively. “The good thing is that if the media owners allow their journalists to do a good job,they will make a lot of money. It is during this period that a lot of money comes into media organisations. Media managers must impress on the owners to really put in some money into the job.” In her lecture, Grace Ekpu, an investigative reporter with the Associated Press who spoke on: ‘Investigative journalism, basics of planning a documentary, introduction to mobile devices and elements of photojournalism’, said investigative reporting is not sensational reporting like trying to pry into people’s private lives. “You will ask yourself if it is in the public interest. Why am I revealing intimate details about the person? Just try and reveal those things that people are not talking about. “That is investigative journalism. For you to investigate adequately. You should be present at platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp. Your audience are your eyes. You can ask your audience what they will like to look into. You can use Google trends to know what people are searching for. “ Kene Odigwe on his teaching on ‘fact checking and detecting misinformation, physical safety in election coverage’ said the idea of organising the workshop was to support Nigerian journalists as they cover the 2023 general elections. “We are going to minimize inaccuracies and be very objective in our reportage and above all balance our reporting. We should be safe and get back to our houses safely. “For journalists, fact checks. Do not post a story unless it is coming from INEC. Don’t go reporting the result. Allow INEC to do the reporting. On safety tips, go to the place early. Make sure you know the escape routes. Report from a safe place. “The idea is that you go and come back safely and make sure you take all your equipment before you leave home. Settle all the home issues and settle to do your work.”

Participants express worries

Recounting the challenges facing Nigerian journalists, Simon Utebo of The Nation newspaper maintained that 70% of Nigerian media don’t pay their reporters salary maintaining that: “Media must rise to the challenge to stop unprofessionalism.” Also Akpobemere Mohammed of Radio Bayelsa stated that as a worker in the radio station: “You dare not bring opposition to come and speak in the station because it is owned by the government.”

They also testified

In her testimony one of the participants and the Rivers State correspondent of Thisday newspaper, Blessing Ubonge said: “The workshop was impactful. I should be security conscious in the course of my reporting and I have also learnt how to fact check every information that I gather from the field and make sure that I bring out the truth.

I will go back and put all that I have learnt into practice ahead of the 2023 general election.” Also, Bassey Ebingha Peter of Heat FM, Calabar said “The incoming elections are a serious one so I’m very grateful for being part of the workshop. I have to prepare personally. The issue of mental health is very important because as journalists, we put a lot of time in the field. “For me, I’m going to prepare myself very well and make sure that issues at home remain at home while issues at work are tackled there.”

