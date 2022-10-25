2023 Polls: Youths’ candidacy on the decline

ANAYO EZUGWU reports on a preliminary report by Yiaga Africa on the 2023 general election, which shows that youth candidacy has declined from 34 per cent in the 2019 election to 28.6 per cent, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) having the lowest number of young candidates

D espite the Not Too Young To Run Act in Nigeria, political parties in the country are still finding it difficult to accommodate youths in the political process. The Act seems to have lost some of the landmark achievements it recorded in the 2019 general election, when many young people were elected into different elective positions.

According to a recent report published by a non-profit civic hub, Yiaga Africa, youth candidacy recorded a decline from 34 per cent in the 2019 election to 28.6 per cent in the forthcoming 2023 elections. For instance, youth candidacy for the House of Representatives plunged from 27.4 per cent in 2019 to 21.6 per cent in 2023.

Similarly, that of state Houses of Assembly also dropped from 41.8 per cent in 2019 to 35.6 per cent in 2023. The report stated that 43.2 per cent of youth candidates in the 2023 election are direct beneficiaries of the Not Too Young To Run Act. Of the 15,336 candidates on the ballot in the 2023 elections, 4,398 are youth candidates, while 1,899 of this figure are between 25 and30 years.

Yiaga Africa in the report noted that political parties nominated more youth candidates for legislative elections at the state level than executive or National Assembly seats. For instance, state Assembly and House of Representatives elections recorded a high level of youth candidacy.

The report further showed that 35.6 per cent of candidates for the state Assembly polls are youths, 21.6 per cent for House of Representatives polls and 3.7 per cent for senatorial elections.

The report states: “The North-West geo-political zone maintains its reputation as the zone with the highest number of youth candidates. The geographical distribution of candidates shows that the level of youth candidates in the North West is 28 per cent, North Central, 18.1 per cent, North-East, 16 per cent, South-West, 14.1 per cent, South-South 12.6 per cent and lastly South-East with 10.4 per cent youth candidacy.

“Ranking of youth-friendly parties: Based on the ranking of political parties on youth candidacy, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ranks first for nominating the highest number of youth candidates. Labour Party ranks 6th, New Nigerian Peoples Party ranks 3rd, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ranks 13th, and All Progressive Congress (APC) ranks 15th.

“There is poor representation of young fe-male candidates on the list of candidates as 11 per cent of youth candidates are female. With respect to the young female candidates, the ADC (62), AA (58), and APM (54) have the highest number of young female candidates, while APC (nine) and PDP (five) have the lowest number of young female candidates. Among the young candidates, seven individuals representing 0.2 per cent belong to persons living with disabilities in the 2023 election.

“A critical analysis of emerging trend in youth candidacy shows that the decline in youth candidacy is attributed to a range of factors. Principal amongst them is the excessive cost of nomination forms, highly commercialized party primaries, substitution of candidates and deregistration of political parties. The highly monetized party primaries shrunk the political space and limited fair competition.

Most young aspirants declined to pursue their political aspirations due to non-affordability of the forms and lack of resources to procure delegates. “Some youth candidates were substituted after the party primaries to pacify entrenched political interests in political parties.

In addition, the deregistration of political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) directly affected the number of political parties, which reduced the number of candidates on the ballot. This reinforces the direct relationship between the number of parties and youth candidacy.” While the decline in youth candidacy is evident, the level of young female candidacy is even worse.

The party primaries failed to meet the test of fairness and equity and in cases where parties granted concessions to women, there were not backed by concrete steps to secure the emergence of young female candidates. This reinforces the urgency of political reforms in addition to legal and constitutional provisions to safeguard the participation of women in politics.

The current funding model of political financing creates unfair competition and shrinks the political space to the detriment of competent leaders, youth, and women. Political finance reform is an urgent necessity to ensure the political space is accessible to all persons regardless of age, economic class, tribe and creed.

Any meaningful reform of party funding or campaign funding should deliver the following four key outcomes; first, limit the influx of unregulated money in the political process; secondly, enhance the capacity of political parties on resource mobilization and maintenance of proper account of financial transactions and assets register; thirdly, strengthen INEC’s capacity to monitor and ensure compliance with political finance regulations and; fourth explore new pathways of candidate selection that de-emphasizes the place of money and economic power over competence, capacity and character.

The net effect of these outcomes will be improved safeguards for the political space, party supremacy, and candidate recruitment. Public perception of youth leadership affects the emergence of youth candidates in elections. Young people are perceived as inexperienced and illprepared for public leadership hence the limits placed on youth participation in politics. In its preliminary recommendations, Yiaga Africa stated that to secure electoral victory for youth candidates, political parties should provide technical, financial and logistics support to young male and female candidates during the campaigns.

Youth candidates will require technical support to hone political organizing skills, and improve knowledge of election day operations, and legal framework for elections The general public is encouraged to support youth candidates by making financial donations to youth candidates with competence, character and capacity. Media organisations should prioritize coverage of youth candidates.

Adequate airtime should be provided to young male and female candidates to provide visibility for youth candidates and improve public perception of youth candidates.

To advance political inclusion and accountability in elections, Nigeria requires comprehensive political finance reform and reforms of the delegate recruitment and management process. “Although there are 3,122 candidates vying for seats in the House of Representatives, only 3,115 candidates have complete information provided.

Of this number, 674 representing 22 per cent are young candidates. Two young candi- dates are people living with disabilities (albinism – one, others – one). “The geographical classification of the young candidates by gender reveals that the North West (37 per cent) has the largest representation of male candidates and South-East (eight per cent) has the lowest. In contrast, the South West (28 per cent) has the largest representation of female young candidates, North Central (13 per cent) and North East (13 per cent) have the least. In general, there is a higher representation of female candidates in the South than in the North.

“The age distribution of candidates for the House of Representatives elections are almost equally distributed. Nonetheless, the majority of the candidates vying for positions in the House of Representatives are in the age groups 36 – 40 and 41 – 45 (17 per cent each).

The ‘Not too Young to Run and the elderly (61 & above) constitute the lowest proportion of candidates (seven per cent each). “Across the geographical zones, the North West (23 per cent) and South West (18 per cent) dominate other zones with respect to the number of candidates.

However, the North East (38) has more ‘Not too Young to Run’ candidates after North West (85) compare to other regions. The South East (20) has the fewest number of candidates in the ‘Not too Young to Run’ category. “The 3,632 young candidates for the state House of Assembly account for 36 per cent of all candidates for the election.

This proportion (36 per cent) however is lower than the proportion in the same election (42 per cent) in 2019. The young candidates include five persons with disabilities (albinism – four, others – one). Fewer than half (46 per cent) of the young candidates belong to the group ’25 to 30.’ Across zones, the North-West has the highest number of candidates in the age group of 25 to 30 and 31 and 35.

Overall, there are more candidates in the age group of 31 and 35 than 20 and 25. “Across the zones, the North-West (28 per cent) has the highest youth representation, followed by North Central (19 per cent). The South- East at 11 per cent has the lowest representation of youth in the election. Whereas there is a significant increase in the proportion of youth candidates in the northern zones compared to 2019, the southern zone witnessed a decrease.

Notwithstanding a higher number of young female candidates in the South (South East – 78, South-South – 84, South West – 88) compared to the North (North Central – 70, North East – 30, North West – 50), generally, there are more male than female candidates in all zones.”

According to the report, the ADC has the highest number of young candidates in the 2023 state Houses of Assembly election. The distribution of young candidates across the different political parties shows that the ADC (654) has the highest number of young candidates in all elections, followed by the Action Democratic Party (ADP) (402), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) (393). The All Progressives Congress (APC) (96), the Boot Party (BP) (93), and the African Action Congress (AAC) (84) have the lowest number of young candidates.

