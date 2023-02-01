2023 polls’ll be best, Lawan assures EU observers, Odinga

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, assured the European Union observers and former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, that the forthcoming general elections would be the best ever in Nigeria. Lawan expressed this optimism while playing host to a delegation of the European Union election observers and Odinga, who paid him separate courtesy visits. Odinga was in Nigeria at the instance of the Management of the Leadership newspapers for their Annual Conference and Awards, which held in Abuja yesterday. Lawan told his guests that the National Assembly had worked very hard to provide necessary support to the electoral agency and enacted the needed legislation to guide the electoral environment for the polls.

Receiving the EU delegation led by Thomas Boserup, Deputy Chief Observer, the Senate President said: “The general elections this year will be probably the best. “This is because we worked so hard in the National Assembly to produce a very good document to guide electoral environment in Nigeria. “The amendment to the Electoral Act was signed into law by Mr President last year and the INEC has been given ample opportunity and a great deal of latitude to introduce technology in the elections. “The introduction of BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) I think will go a long way in ensuring that election fraud, manipulations are reduced to the bearest minimum. We believe that has been one of the serious issue that bedeviled our elections previously.”

