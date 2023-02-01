News Top Stories

2023 polls’ll be best, Lawan assures EU observers, Odinga

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, assured the European Union observers and former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, that the forthcoming general elections would be the best ever in Nigeria. Lawan expressed this optimism while playing host to a delegation of the European Union election observers and Odinga, who paid him separate courtesy visits. Odinga was in Nigeria at the instance of the Management of the Leadership newspapers for their Annual Conference and Awards, which held in Abuja yesterday. Lawan told his guests that the National Assembly had worked very hard to provide necessary support to the electoral agency and enacted the needed legislation to guide the electoral environment for the polls.

Receiving the EU delegation led by Thomas Boserup, Deputy Chief Observer, the Senate President said: “The general elections this year will be probably the best. “This is because we worked so hard in the National Assembly to produce a very good document to guide electoral environment in Nigeria. “The amendment to the Electoral Act was signed into law by Mr President last year and the INEC has been given ample opportunity and a great deal of latitude to introduce technology in the elections. “The introduction of BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) I think will go a long way in ensuring that election fraud, manipulations are reduced to the bearest minimum. We believe that has been one of the serious issue that bedeviled our elections previously.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ilorin stands still as memorial prayer holds for late Olusola Saraki

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Associates and supporters of the Second Republic Senate Leader, Dr Olusola Saraki, Saturday stormed Ilorin, Kwara State for the 8th year memorial prayer organised in memory of the late politician.   A mammoth crowd of supporters and well wishers had earlier besieged Ilorin International Airport to welcome the immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola […]
News

Kalu felicitates with Chekwas Okorie @ 68

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former presidential candidate under the platform of United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie on the occasion of his 68th birthday anniversary.   Describing the celebrant as a consummate politician, respected community leader and philanthropist of repute, Kalu stressed […]
Top Stories

JUST IN-US Shooting: Gunman kills ‘up to 10’ in Virginia Walmart store

Posted on Author Reporter

  A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia, police say. A man believed to be the store manager opened fire then turned the gun on himself, and is now dead, reports the BBC. The City of Chesapeake tweeted “police confirm an active […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica