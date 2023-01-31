2023 polls’ll be best, Lawan assures EU observers, Raila Odinga

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Tuesday, assured the European Union (EU) observers and former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Odinga that the forthcoming general elections would be the best ever in Nigeria.

Lawan expressed this optimism while playing host to a delegation of the EU Election Observers and Odinga, who paid him separate courtesy visits.

Odinga was in Nigeria at the instance of the management of the Leadership newspapers for their Annual Conference and Awards.

Lawan told his guests that the National Assembly had worked very hard to provide necessary support to the electoral agency and enacted the needed legislation to guide the electoral environment for the polls.

Receiving the EU delegation, led by Thomas Boserup, Deputy Chief Observer, the Senate President said: “The general elections this year will be probably the best. This is because we worked so hard in the National Assembly to produce a very good document to guide the electoral environment in Nigeria.”

Also while receiving the former Kenyan Prime Minister and his delegation, Lawan re-echoed similar sentiments about the 2023 polls, commending Odinga for his roles in ensuring that democracy in the East African nation is peaceful and stable.

Earlier, Odinga told the Senate President that Nigeria and Kenya had maintained a long standing relationship, expressing delight in knowing more about the uniqueness of the Nigerian National Assembly in relation to the Kenyan parliament.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...