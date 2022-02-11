News Top Stories

2023: Power must shift to the South, ethnic nationalities insist

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday expressed backed the position of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) on the need for power to shift to the South come 2023 as reiterated by its Chairman, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, while hosting members of the Power Shift Movement, who visited him in his office in Akure, capital of Ondo State. The expression of support was contained in a statement issued by its National Publicity of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, following the criticism of Akeredolu by Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG). Akeredolu had reiterated the position of the Southern governors that the presidency must shift to the southern part of the country in 2023.

He went further to say that any political party that fields a northern candidate for the 2023 will fail. Spokespersons for ACF and CNG, Mr Emmanuel Yawe and Mr Abul-Azeez Suleiman, however, descended on the governor in their separate statements on Wednesday. The Coalition of Northern Group even insinuated alleged hatred for the north. But Ajayi dismissed ACF and CNG’s vilifications, saying that the governor’s position was in line with that of the ethnic nationalities, particularly in the four zones in the country, namely South West, Middle Belt, South East and the South South.

Recall that Akeredolu had said any political party that fields a northern presidential candidate will fail while hosting the Power Shift Movement in his office in Akure. The Movement was led to the governor by its leader, Dr. Pogu Bitrus and co-chair, General Collins Ihekire (rtd). Akeredolu said: “In about two or three meetings, we (governors) have come out and declared that power must move to the south.” But the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) had, on Wednesday, condemned Akeredolu for this position. According to ACF spokesperson, Emmanuel Yawe, Akeredolu’s assertion amounted to a threat that was unacceptable to them in ACF.

 

