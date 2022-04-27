2023: Power shift clamour without considering S’East deceitful –Kalu

The Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Sen Orji Uzor-Kalu, has said that anyone from the Southern part of Nigeria who is clamouringforpowershifton the basis of equity and fairness withoutconsideringthe SouthEast geopolitical zone is being deceitful. Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, stated this yesterday in reaction to the current political intrigues playing out in the two dominantpartiesahead of the2023 presidential elections in the country. Hesaidthatithadbecome a joke to anaverage Nigerian who hears Southern commentators and aspirants agitating for a Southern President on the premise of fairness, equity and justice.

“How can you talk about these morals when you are not even fair to your own brothers? If there is anything like fairness, equity and justice, it should be the entire Southpushingforapresident of South-East extraction. “Anything less than that is hypocritical, unjustifiable and inordinate. Some persons are even claiming God’s anointed choice in 2023. Unfortunately, itisnotallprayers that God answers; at least not inordinate ones.

“What moral justification does a Southerner who refusedtobefairtohisbrothers have against a Northerner running for president? It will be very insensitive, unreasonable and disrespectful for any Southern man to criticize a presidential aspirant from the North on the ground that the North has done eight years and power should return to the South,” he said. Kalu expressed shock at the number of presidential aspirants coming from the South-West and the South- South geopolitical zones when both zones had produced Presidents in the recent past.

He saidthat it was embarrassing that these aspirants from both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have no single respect or concern for the South-East which is yet to rule Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999. Kalu also said that the amount of money being spent by these aspirants is alarming, adding that they have forgotten that money alone cannot win the presidency. Kalu argued that the South-West and the South- South, having successfully completed their tenures as PresidentandVicePresident, shouldhavehad thecourage to support their brothers from the South East region.

“If the next president after President Muhammadu Buhari does not come from the South East, there would be nothing unfair and unjust if he/shecomesfromDaura. “This country belongs to all of us and the unity of the country should be paramount. If not for selfishness and greed, how can you say thatwhereapresidentcomes from does not matter simply because you don’t want to support a president of Nigeria from the South –East, but turn around to clamour for a power shift to the South? “Howdoweexplainthisto the younger generation? Let thewiseandcourageousstay firmontheirconvictionsand not swing on the two sides of the Atlantic. “If you are convinced that where a president comes fromdoesnotmatter, letNigerians not hear you clamour for power shift. Be brave to encourage everyone to run, includingPresidentBuhari’s kinsmen.

“But if you have a conscience and believe in equality, then you should support the South East region that is yet to produce a president. That is what I consider as fairness,” he said. Kalu noted that the only two regions that are yet to produce a President are South-East and North-East, adding that the APC and PDP should be fair enough to prioritize these regions. “If power should come to the South and not the South- East or North and not the North-East, the essence for which the six geopolitical zones were created is long dead,” he said.

He said that posterity will be kind to Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Edwin Clark, Deji Adeyanju and a host of others who have stood firm in their support for their brothers in the South-East. According to Kalu, thesituationinNigeria is that without the support of other regions, it would amount to a shadow chase for a South Easterner to be President.

“This is the reason I have been on the frontline of the call that the two major political parties, the APC and the PDP should zone their presidential tickets to the South- East as they did for the South West in 1999. “In the absence of this zoning, I shall return to the Senate and stay away from the presidential contest. The reality is that the North is more advantageous to winning elections in this democratic setting.

“It is my desire and intention to run for the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am committed to this pursuit, but I can’t make an official declaration in this regard without the full support of other regions. Everywhere in the world, politics is situational and that of Nigeria is exceptionally situational,” Kalu said.

