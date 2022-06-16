News

2023: Pray for credible elections, Mohammed urges Bauchi pilgrims

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has urged the 1,363 intending pilgrims from the state to intensify prayers for the smooth, free, fair and credible elections in the County, while performing their Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia. Accordingly, he equally appealed prayers for his administration success in the State, as well as during the forthcoming 2023 general elections. Mohammed stated this during his farewell message to the 1,363 intending pilgrims at the Utra Morden Hajj Camp at Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar International Airport, Tuesday night in Bauchi, noting that only prayers can salvage the country from its present situation. He, warned the pilgrims to be law abiding while performing their Hajj exercise and told them to always follow the instructions and guidelines of the State Officials on any issues at the holy land. He commended the Board and its committee for a job well done and informed the intending pilgrims that the state government have made all the necessary arrangements regarding their needs since the Nigeria to Saudi Arabia.

 

