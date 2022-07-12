2023 Presidency: 22 APC govs’ll deliver 22 states, says Uzodimma

In a bid to reassure Nigerians of its readiness to remain in power in 2023, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday boasted that each governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would ensure victory for the party in their respective states in the 2023 presidential election.

Uzodimma’s boast merged on a day Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, congratulated the presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the choice of a worthy vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Speaking in Daura, Katsina during a sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari, Uzodimma boasted that: “Twenty-two Governors will deliver 22 states because they have done very well,” Uzodimma said. “How many states are remaining?” Uzodimma also noted that the decision of Kassim Shettima as Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s running mate in the presidential election was “a collective decision.”

Uzodimma was in Daura alongside eight other APC Governors, including Aminu Masari of Katsina, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

The governors described Shettima as one of Nigeria’s finest. Speaking after a closeddoor meeting with President Buhari, Bagudu said a Tinubu-Shettima presidency will complement all the achievements of the last seven years under president Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, Buni, the former Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, described the Tinubu- Shettima combination as a victory ticket for the party. He said the choice of Shettima will enrich the fortunes of the party with bright chances of victory in the 2023 general election.

“The combination of Tinubu and Shettima makes the party stronger to approach the Presidential election next year with a clear victory,” he said in a statement signed by spokesperson Mamman Mohammed.

Buni said the APC candidates are people with bountiful wealth of experience in governance to make Nigeria great. He said: “Their administrative competence, skills and success stories have adequately prepared them for the leadership of the country. Nigeria has a lot to gain from the Tinubu/ Shettima administration when elected into office.”

The Yobe State governor noted that Tinubu and Shettima have great respect for all religions, making the Muslim- Muslim ticket more acceptable because, they are both religious tolerant, working and living with people from different faiths.

“With a population of over 40 million members, APC will by the grace of God win the 2023 elections fairly and squarely,” Buni said.

