2023 Presidency: 70 percent of youth voting population gunning for Umahi –Lawmaker

A House of Representatives member from Ebonyi State, Chinedu Ogah, has dismissed speculation that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, would drop his presidential ambition for older members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Southern Nigeria.

Ogah who is a member of the House Committee on Federal Character and represents, Ikwo/ Ezza South constituency of Ebonyi State, said Umahi stands a better chance of getting APC’s presidential ticket, because 70 per cent of the youthful voting population across Nigeria are clamouring for his emergency. He said that all the politicians, especially from Ebonyi State who are in opposition to APC and Umahi’s ambition, are not grassroots people whose influence could make any political impact. Ogah noted that the major concern was convincing the ruling party’s leadership to zone the presidency to the South.

He said: “Dave Umahi has the chance to emerge winner of APC’s presidential ticket because he is a youth and the youths that have up to 70 per cent voting population are yearning for him. There has been clamouring for him in Yobe, Plateau and other parts of the North.

