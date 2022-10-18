2023 Presidency: AbdulRazaq, Yasin drum support for Tinubu

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has reiterated that the excellent track record of achievements and capacity to build a formidable team of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, are enough reasons to elect him as the next president of Nigeria.

Speaking in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, AbdulRazaq said Tinubu has achieved so much to place Lagos State on a sound footing and could employ same template to consolidate on the gains of the past years and break new great grounds to transform the country as a president.

The governor spoke at a symposium to officially unveil the YASIN for Tinubu/Shettima Presidency and AbdulRazaq/Kayode Governorship 2023, an initiative of the Deputy President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Alhaji Usman Najim Yasin.

His words: “When you are to select candidates for a political party or president for Nigeria, what people should look out for are track records of candidates, what they have been able to do in previous offices or the good will they will bring to that office. What have they done before? We see what Asiwaju Tinubu had done in Lagos State.

Over 20 years ago, we saw the quantum of transformation in Lagos State, with a leading Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in Nigeria and a big economy in Africa today.” The governor commended Alhaji Yasin for his consistent love and support for the APC government in Kwara State, recalling that the union leader made an impact ahead of the campaigns for the 2019 elections.

“When I walked into this hall, I was just amazed with the size of the audience. Let me first of all thank Alhaji Yasin for putting this together. He is doing it out of his own pocket. And I am not surprised because he did the same in 2018 before campaigns,” the governor added.

AbdulRazaq rated Tinubu high in the size of capital projects that cut across “Ikotun-Egbe, Badagry, Alimosho and other parts of Lagos, telling Nigerians to judge him with his achievements in the previous positions particularly as a governor.

“If you look at Asiwaju Tinubu’s track records you will agree with me that he is the kind of person that can transform Nigeria. We have been supporting and will continue to support him, and make sure we deliver him in Kwara State, in the North Central and in the whole of Nigeria.

“The message to all of you is to go out there and campaign for Asiwaju Tinubu. You have no excuses. And he has said it himself: ‘Emilokan’. Let us canvass our friends, members of our families, neighbours, and persuade those who may still not believe in our vision.”

The event was well attended by various dignitaries and prominent APC supporters from Lagos and Kwara states, including the deputy governor of Kwara State, Kayode Alabi; state APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi; state APC Secretary, Mustapha Isowo; state chairman of SWAGA/NCAA, Hon Olabanji Oyeyemi; convener of the event and Deputy President NLC, Alhaji Najeem Yasin and chairman, Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Alhaji Musliu Akinsanya, among other dignitaries.

Kwara State APC chairman, Prince Fagbemi said Tinubu’s victory could be guaranteed from Kwara electorate, citing how Kwara delegates overwhelmingly voted for him at the last APC presidential primary election. He said that the presidential candidate will also leverage on what Governor AbdulRazaq has recorded as achievements in the last three and a half years, while asking all party supporters to engage in door-to-door campaigns and ensure success for all party candidates at the polls.

Alhaji Yasin, in his welcome address, said the gathering became imperative to re-echo their support for the realisation of a Tinubu/Shettima presidency and the re-election of Governor AbdulRazaq in Kwara State.

“We deemed it needful to organise this event to appeal to our people to come out and support these winning teams – Tinubu/Shettima presidency and AbdulRazaq/Kayode governorship come 2023. They are the best candidates given what they have achieved as former and serving governors of their respective states,” he said. He implored Kwarans to come out en masse to vote for them in the coming elections.

Alhaji Yasin appreciated the governor and other invited guests for finding time to attend the symposium. Dr. Ibrahim Atolagbe and Obalowu Shuaib, in their separate remarks, said the credentials of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq stand them out to get another mandates to lead.

Atolagbe said a Tinubu/Shettima administration stands the chance to offer broad development and promote peace, unity and political stability, saying the duo excelled in the previous offices they had served the people

