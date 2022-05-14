2023 Presidency: Ahmad Lawan appoints Iyke Ekeoma as campaign spokesman

Senate President and Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmad Lawan has approved the appointment of Mr Iyke Ekeoma as the official Spokesman of his presidential campaign organisation

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was announced in a release on Friday signed by Senator Bello Mandiya of the Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organisation

Ekeoma is a seasoned journalist and a former General Manager at Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). He served as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. He was also the media strategist and adviser to former Governor of old Abia State, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu.

Ekeoma is a recipient of many professional awards and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Administration

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...