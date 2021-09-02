2023 presidency: Akeredolu disowns campaign posters

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has distanced himself from promotional activities linking him with an interest in the 2023 presidency. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu said he had nothing to do with the posters or those campaigning for him for the job. In the last two weeks, campaign posters and fli-ers urging the governor to contest the presidential election.

The latest poster depicted an Akeredolu/Buni joint APC ticket. Mai Mala Buni is Yobe State Governor. T he statement read: “Undoubtedly, the development is no less a needless distraction. Even though Mr Governor’s constitutional right, qualification and competence are not in doubt, this particular campaign does not represent in any manner his immediate political disposition.

“For emphasis, Akeredolu, who has just been re-elected, wishes to be left to focus on deepening good governance in Ondo State. “He, therefore, advises all involved to be guided just as he holds the firm view that only God can put men in position.”

