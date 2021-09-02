News

2023 presidency: Akeredolu disowns campaign posters

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has distanced himself from promotional activities linking him with an interest in the 2023 presidency. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu said he had nothing to do with the posters or those campaigning for him for the job. In the last two weeks, campaign posters and fli-ers urging the governor to contest the presidential election.

The latest poster depicted an Akeredolu/Buni joint APC ticket. Mai Mala Buni is Yobe State Governor. T he statement read: “Undoubtedly, the development is no less a needless distraction. Even though Mr Governor’s constitutional right, qualification and competence are not in doubt, this particular campaign does not represent in any manner his immediate political disposition.

“For emphasis, Akeredolu, who has just been re-elected, wishes to be left to focus on deepening good governance in Ondo State. “He, therefore, advises all involved to be guided just as he holds the firm view that only God can put men in position.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office announced Sunday. It was the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians, who lag far behind Israel’s aggressive vaccination campaign and have not […]
News

Sokoto: 778 orphans to benefit from IIRO’s grants

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi, Sokoto

No fewer than 778 orphans from across Sokoto State will benefit from the second phase of the disbursement of grants by the International Islamic Relief Organisation (IIRO).   The senator representing Sokoto Central senatorial district, Aliya Magatakarda Wamakko, who is also a member of the Muslim World League, disclosed this yesterday in Sokoto shortly after […]
News

Rape: Rights group petition Ugwuanyi over detention of victim’s guardian

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Four civil society groups in Enugu State have petitioned Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over the detention of a complainant in a rape case of a 16-year-old girl.   The civil rights groups are seeking the governor’s intervention to prevail on police to free the detainee and a relation to the victim, who was gang raped by […]

Leave a Reply


