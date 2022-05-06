rotimi amaechi ameachi
2023 Presidency: Amaechi in Edo, pledges to tackle insecurity, boost education

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi has pledge to tackle the hydra-headed insecurity plaguing the country as well as give priority to education as his major focus if given the opportunity to serve as president come 2023.

Amaechi made the pledge when he visited the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II in his Palace in Benin City on Friday.

The former Rivers State governor, who was accompanied by members of the campaign council, said he is experienced to turn the country around for the better haven been two-time Speaker of Rivers State and Chairman Nigeria Speakers Forum; two-time Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF); as well as Director General of the Buhari Campaign Council twice.

According to him: “During my tenure as governor of Rivers State these two were major focus among others like transportation, roads and agriculture”, adding that he intended to replicate same if given the opportunity to serve the country as number one citizen.

He promised that the coastal rail bill to commence from Lagos to Calabar, would pass through Benin, promising that there is another one from Onitsha, through Asaba to Benin which would see the light of the day as the contracts have near finalization and awaiting adequate funds to commence.

Responding, Oba Ewuare II, appealed to Amaechi that if eventually his wishes are actualised, he should not forget the traditional rulers and the electorate especially the youths

 

