2023 Presidency: Amosun will solve Nigeria’s insecurity challenges – Group 

A political group, within the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared support for the presidential ambition of former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, insisting that, he is best placed to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity challenge if elected the next president.

The group, SIA Advocates submitted that, Amosun, a Senator representing Ogun Central at the Senate, has the capacity and experience to pull Nigeria out of its insecurity and economic challenges.

Amosun, who was governor of Ogun State between 2011 and 2019, would be formally declaring his intention to run for the president on Thursday in Abuja.

The group in statement jointly signed by Coordinator General, Ishaq Bada and the Organising Secretary, Afolabi Sunday, made available to journalists on Saturday, said Amosun stands out among “all the moneybags, opportunists or pretenders, those who have declared their interest or who will still declare for the presidential race.”

According to the group, Amosun inherited Ogun in 2011, during the period the state was considered most insecure in the country and turned things to ensure residents could sleep with their eyes closed.