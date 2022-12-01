2023 Presidency: APC chieftain canvasses unity government

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has counseled that any candidate or party that wins the 2023 presidential election must commit to the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) since none of the 18 political parties has capacity to win in more than three geographical zones of the country. Olawepo-Hashim, who contested for the presidency in 2019, maintained that the GNU must be made up of credible Nigerians to unite the country and lay a new foundation for peace and progress.

He said that “regardless of who or what party wins the 2023 presidential election, Nigeria must have in place a broad based, inclusive, national unity government, made up of essentially patriotic citizens to help construct a stable, secure, peaceful and united Nigeria that inspires hope and where no section of the country will be left behind. According to him, the government must also be tasked to “secure the nation and bring immediate relief to our suffering people, whose welfare have been battered due to the un-abating multi-faceted social and economic crises.”

He added: “The truth is that I have reviewed some fantastic economic blueprints contained in the manifestoes of some of the candidates, but the fact remains that mobilising for economic growth is an impossible task without peace, security and national cohesion.” The APC chieftain noted that as of today, Nigeria is technically at war on multiple fronts and the solution requires “a patriotic and non-partisan approach to navigate its current existential crises, as it happened after the Nigeria civil war in 1970. “We have been on this issue since 2019.

The issue will be more in bold relief in 2023 as the political dashboard is indicating that none of the parties can win in more than three political zones at their very best. That would be an indication of a deepening post-election division.” He added that aside the post-civil war experiment, the GNU option also gained traction during the crises that trailed the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, when pro-democracy groups called on the winner of the election to form an inclusive unity government to navigate the nation out of the impasse.

Olawepo-Hashim had while announcing his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race in May this year, said: “I hope our party will still be able to find a candidate for the 2023 election that will unite and secure our country; someone who will lead an inclusive government and build a prosperous economy that will not leave anyone behind.”

On security concerns ahead of the elections, he said with all manners of armed groups terrorizing the country, government should not downplay the alarm raised on the growing number of ISWAP fighters in the country. His words: “In the past two years, we have spoken on the nation’s security challenges and offered concrete suggestions on how to confront them, but all suggestions have been ignored. Now is the time for patriots and statesmen and friends of Nigeria to rally and defend the ideals of our republic, the ideals of peace and the ideals of modernity and civilization.

“It was time for the nation to construct a new defence and security architecture to permanently destroy the seed of terror and uproot banditry/kidnapping across the country. We should never surrender through in-action, limited action or wrong and slow response to the urgent threat confronting our father land, our response must be deep, broad and all encompassing.”

Olawepo-Hashim, who also warned against the dangers of ethnic card politics being played some of the presidential candidates and their supporters, urged them to desist from ethnic and religious tantrums capable of widening the existing gulf and cleavages among the citizens. He maintained that the campaign outfits and leaders of the major political parties in the electoral race are complicating Nigeria’s ethnic and religious relations in their bids to win votes instead of focusing on plans to transform the economy and programmes to achieve social and political development, national security and unity, decried that the campaigners are rather churning out messages with ethnic and religious nuances.

He noted that the polity has never descended this low since Nigeria’s independence and return to democratic rule in 1999. He recalled that in the first and second republics, the political parties were identified and known by their plans, programmes and principles, unlike the present situation where contestants “are busy talking about tribe, creed and crowd they can parade on the streets.” According to him, it was time for the leaders of the various political parties to check the activities of their campaigners as the message seem to undermine national unity.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Orientation Agency (NOA) and other relevant state institutions to step up their games to stem the tide. His words: “The 2023 general election is very crucial for our country as Nigeria is today confronted by a myriad of problems. There is serious crisis in the social sector like education and health. Despite repeated promises by succeeding governments, corruption is still pervasive, majority of our young people are jobless and losing hope. “Nigeria deserves a future that is not defined by a fiendish manipulation of her notable fault lines but by developmental ideas, character, record and patriotic principles.”

