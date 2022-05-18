Top Stories

2023 Presidency: APC favours North 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…eyes South for VP slot

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

 

Indications emerged yesterday that the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have settled for a northern candidate and a southern running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

The leadership of the ruling party has kept members in the dark over where the presidential ticket will go to but a party source, who spoke with our correspondent, said the decision to go for a presidential candidate of northern extraction is a as a result of the plan by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hand its ticket to a northerner.

The source said that APC is scared that it might lose the poll if it fields a presidential candidate from the South, which informs why some leaders of the party are working towards ensuring that the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, emerges as the presidential flag bearer of the ruling party.

It would be recalled that some APC chieftains had during their purchase of the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for Lawan, said through their leader, Amb. Sam Nkire, that no APC southern presidential candidate can defeat a northern PDP presidential candidate in 2023.

While Nkire said the belief informed why they dragged Senator Lawan into the presidential race, there are equally other northerners in the race for the APC presidential ticket. They include Governors Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and a former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima.

“The President of the Senate seems to be more favoured in the choice of the North for the APC presidential ticket, the source said, adding: “There is pressure on the leadership of the party to produce its presidential candidate from the North if it is serious about retaining power in 2023.”

“The opposition party is of the opinion that winning is more paramount than zoning, which informed why the APC is equally thinking along that line and the belief is that Lawan can match whoever the PDP will field from the North,” the source added.

On why North would want to produce the presidential candidate, when the odds favour the South, the source said that such a step is being taken to avoid losing the main election to the main opposition party.

“The ruling party has no option than to look towards the North and seek a way to accommodate the South to avoid losing the presidential poll to the PDP,” the source explained.

More than 20 presidential aspirants obtained the APC presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, with many of them from the South.

Among those who obtained and returned the forms are: APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; ex-Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio as well as former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

Others are the Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; ex-governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and a former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani.

The screening of the presidential aspirants has been fixed for May 23, while the Special National Convention to elect the presidential candidate is billed for May 29.

While attempts to get a confirmation of the decision of the party from its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, was not successful, as he failed pick his calls or respond to a text message sent to him, another party source, who spoke with our correspondent, however, noted that it would be better for APC to lose the presidential election than fielding a northern candidate.

According to him: “what is the assurance that a northern candidate would win the election because once this starts, it will continue that way that only a northerner can win a presidential election?”

He, therefore, cautioned politicians of southern extraction and members of the APC, canvassing for a northern presidential candidate to desist from such, describing it as “a wild wind that would blow no one good.”

Similarly, a former National Chairman of the APC, who preferred anonymity, said it would be morally wrong for the party for the North to produce the party’s presidential candidate after eight years of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

According to him: “It is not only the North that can win the presidential election.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Lawyers divided over extradition of Kyari to U.S.

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Lawyers were yesterday divided in their opinion over the extradition of suspended DCP Abba Kyari to US to face charge over the alleged $1.1million wire fraud perpetrated by Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi and 4 others. While some lawyers said that the Federal Government need not extradite him but allowed him to face drug trafficking offences […]
News Top Stories

PDP Congress: Makinde, Fayose reconcile, as Arapaja defeats Olafeso by 13 votes

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…49-year-old youth leader contestant disqualified by committee     The highly anticipated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-West zonal congress held yesterday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, with both Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, vowing to accept the outcome of the election.   Former Governor Fayose, […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s external reserves halt 17-day uptrend

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s external reserves, which have maintained an upward trend since February 15 2022, rising to $39.873 billion on March 3, dropped slightly to $39.870billion and $39.800billion on March 4 and March 7 respectively, latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. New Telegraph had reported that the recent surge in oil prices led […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica