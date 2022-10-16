News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: APC, PDP battle internal opposition

All is not still not well with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as a crisis of confidence is rocking the major parties, even as campaigns for the 2023 general elections got underway on September 28.

That was with the lifting of the ban by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on political campaigns.

In APC, everyone is apprehensive that major stakeholders are not happy with the list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the party, which was released some weeks back.

This had pitched the governors as well as the National Working Committee (NWC) members against the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who returned to Nigeria only last week.

Even as it is, the date of the flag-off of the main campaign has been put off until the list is amended to accommodate all tendencies.

A source close to a former governor in the South West said the return of Tinubu would rejuvenate the cam  paign, which had been on hold.

Our source said: “The letter allegedly written by our chairman and its contents were true. It was the major agenda of the meeting which they held on Wednesday, two weeks ago. Some of the names omitted in the initial list will appear. The NWC will be given a bigger role in the scheme.”

Competent sources conversant with happenings on the nation’s political landscape, confided in Sunday Telegraph that the return of money recently by some PDP stalwarts politics is a blight on the PDP and a sign of division in the party.

The source said: “Anti–Ayu persons insisting that he must leave office did it. Who paid the money, and how was it paid? It is all to ensure that Ayu leaves quietly as they did that to embrass him.

Another source said: “The  two major parties are engrossed in internal crisis. The PDP is battling with internal corruption. Labour seems to be riding the crest. But let’s see how far it will take them. Operatives of the Obi/Datti Movement who call themselves Obidients may run afoul of the law governing the campaigns.

“INEC has said that campaigns should be issue based but some of the functionaries may not act within the law that forbids saying things that are likely to constitute threats to others.”

However, a two–time member of the House of Representatives under the PDP, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph under anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, also said that it might be impossible that the leaking came from the Wike camp.

Our source said: “There is no substance in what they are saying. Why do you need to go to the press? Have you explored all the party’s internal mechanism to find out the source of the money paid  minerinto your accounts? How do you know? Did you find out from the party director of finance? You are now writing a letter to the chairman. That is why it is not causing any uproar which they expected in the party.”

Explaining how money is disbursed for such purposes as accommodation or housing, our source said: “The NWC members are the officials of the party and there is no personal accommodation for them. Do you expect them to go and stay in hotels each time they come to Abuja? That is why they were advanced money to go and rent duplex in Abuja for 2 years.

“If you think Ayu is corrupt, why didn’t you report to the EFCC or write a petition for auditors to come audit the books of the party. It is an extension of campaign for Ayu to step aside. They know they do not have the number to remove him. Only the NEC can do remove him.

They are all appointees of those up in arms against the national chairman. We know where the leaking of the letters to the press is coming from and nothing will come out of it.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

