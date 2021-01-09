2023 Presidency: APC, PDP risk mass defections if S’East is not given slot –Ezeife

Should the two dominant parties in the country; the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), fail to nominate a South East presidential candidate in 2023, indication emerging is they risk mass defection of the Igbos to another political party in order to actualise their ambition.

It would be recalled that a resolution was made at Igbere country home of Chief Orji Uzor Kalu in Abia State where South East politicians across both parties insisted that the APC and PDP should nominate a candidate of South East extraction. Giving this indication, the former governor of Anambra State Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, said that there are other political parties registered in Nigeria that can be used by the South East to achieve their ambition, warning that the position of Ndigbo should not be taken for granted.

“Any right thinking Igbo man knows that the time is ripe for us to be in Aso Rock Villa and we are working towards that but be it known that the PDP and APC are not the only party in the country and any other parties can also be used to get to our destination. ‘‘When this happens you will discover that our people hold the body and soul of these political parties and with this new spirit, it is achievable. ‘‘This is, however, not yet in the drawing board of the South East leaders but the two political parties may play the catalyst that may lead to the defections and I pray that the parties would respond positively to our demands,’’ he noted.

Like this: Like Loading...