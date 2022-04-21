2023 Presidency: APC pegs nomination forms at N100m, slates primaries for May 30/31

The National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday put the cost of its Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the presidential ticket of the party at N100 million and N50 million for governorship contenders. However, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned against the imposition of candidates in the party. Buhari said that dictatorial behaviour had cost APC many strategic seats in the past and forced some strong members of the party to join other platforms because of unfairly oppressive behaviour of party leaders at state level.

The President gave the warning at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of APC in Abuja, as he called on all party members to abide by all extant laws, rules, and regulations. “I must caution strongly against any tendency towards developing cliques, in–fighting within the party. We want to win well not succumb to fractions on account of personal acerbities and desire to retain control at all costs. That surely is the road to winning. “I enjoin you all to recognise the place of due process in all our tasks as managers of the party. We must develop party in-built mechanisms against corruption.

Our success in 2023 will depend more on our capacity to respect our own extant rules, and regulations. “Once again, the principal challenge before you is the need to forge a united front for the party. It is your responsibility to keep creating and sustaining compromises among party leaders and members across the country. We must identify elements and factors that would facilitate it. This I urge the new NWC to place as a priority task,” he said.

Feix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary disclosed the cost of the Nomination Forms of the party at the end of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. Morka also said NEC approved May 30 and 31 for its presidential primaries and May 18 for that of governorship while sales of forms commence this Saturday and end May 6, 2022.

Earlier at the meeting, NEC transferred its powers to the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) for the next 90 days. According to Iyiola Omisore, APC National Secretary, Senate President Ahmed Lawan moved the motion and it was seconded by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State. With this development, the NWC will henceforth take decisions that might require the intervention of the NEC meeting. The APC National Chairman had in his opening remarks accused some present and past governors of working at cross purposes to tear the party apart. Briefing journalists at the end of the NEC Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu, Chairman of APC Governors said though there was no explicit deliberation on the mode of primaries, there are indications that indirect method would be deployed.

