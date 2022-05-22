2023 Presidency: APC will collapse if I win PDP ticket -Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will collapse if he emerges as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election.

Tambuwal, who met with PDP delegates in Abakaliki Sunday ahead of the primary, said he is the only one that can defeat the APC during the presidential election because of his rich qualifications.

The former House of Representatives Speaker said: “We must remain united in Ebonyi State and in Nigeria if we must win elections, and we must nominate a candidate that knows the road and a credible, competent candidate that has the capacity to win elections along the other regions and members of the party.

“It is important that by the Grace of God we have a presidential candidate that together with the rest of leaders of the party and other members of the party and people of goodwill in this country can win the presidency.”

He added: “Even the people in the APC know that once I emerge as a PDP candidate by the Grace of God, the APC will collapse and we will win the election.

“The reasons are not far-fetched. Check all the aspirants in the two key political parties and our network of friendship. I am not talking about height, I am not talking about size, I am talking about someone who is a Pan-Nigerian, who understands this country and who can be put forward to win the election for our party.

“I was in the House of Representatives for 12 years. So, I understand the judiciary as a lawyer. I understand the art of government and I understand the executive arm of government. Not only that, I have been a legal adviser of the party in my state, so I understand the party.”

