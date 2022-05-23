News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: APC’ll collapse if I win PDP ticket –Tambuwal

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will collapse if he emerges as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election.

 

Tambuwal, whometwith PDP delegates in Abakaliki yesterday ahead of theprimary, said he is the only one that can defeat the APCduring the presidential election because of his rich qualifications.

 

The former House of Representatives Speaker said: “We must remain united in Ebonyi State and in Nigeria if we must win elections, and we must nominate a candi datethatknowstheroadand a credible, competent candidate that has the capacity to winelectionsalong theother regions and members of the party.

 

“It is important that by the Grace of God we have a presidential candidate that together with the rest of leaders of the party and other members of the party and people of goodwill in this country can win the presidency.”

 

He added: “Even the peopleintheAPCknowthatonce I emerge as a PDP candidate by the Grace of God, the APC will collapse and we will win the election.

 

“The reasons are not farfetched. Check all the aspirants in the two key political parties and our network of friendship. I am not talking about height, I am not talking about size, I am talking about someone who is a Pan- Nigerian, who understands this country and who can be put forward to win the election for our party.

 

“I wasintheHouseof Representatives for 12 years. So, I understand the judiciary as a lawyer. I understand the art of government and I understand the executive arm of government. Not only that, I have been a legal adviser of the party in my state,

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

