2023 Presidency: Arewa youths query Osinbajo’s qualifications to run

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

A Coalition of Arewa Youths have further punctured the Presidential aspiration of Vice  President Yemi Osinbajo, claiming that he lacks the moral latitude to run, due to the questionable ways he managed National Social Intervention Programme (NSIP).

The group yesterday said Nigerians should reject him and others who have directly or indirectly participated in implementing any policy or programmes that shortchanged the country in any way.

Convener of the group, Musa Attah, said the presidential aspiration of Vice President Osinbajo does not deserve the support of Nigerians, as it may do more damages to the country’s unity and common wealth.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

