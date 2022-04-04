2023 Presidency: Arewa youths query Osinbajo’s qualifications to run

A Coalition of Arewa Youths have further punctured the Presidential aspiration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, claiming that he lacks the moral latitude to run, due to the questionable ways he managed National Social Intervention Programme (NSIP).

The group yesterday said Nigerians should reject him and others who have directly or indirectly participated in implementing any policy or programmes that shortchanged the country in any way.

Convener of the group, Musa Attah, said the presidential aspiration of Vice President Osinbajo does not deserve the support of Nigerians, as it may do more damages to the country’s unity and common wealth.

