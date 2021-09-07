2023 Presidency: Bala Mohammed and the people to watch inside PDP

As the nation counts down to 2023 – the expiry date of Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency, many will be glad to see the regime finally over.

Nigerians are despondent and disappointed in the current leadership and can’t wait to breathe some fresh air. The big dilemma is where the relief will come from when the major opposition political party is engulfed in a self-destructive crisis that may destroy her chances of forming the next government?

Having APC lead a post Buhari presidency because PDP cannot find a political solution to her internal problems will be a great betrayal of hope for the people. The crisis in PDP is not divorced from the politics of the 2023 presidency. It’s obvious even to a child that the crisis is a battle for the control of the soul of the party.

Politicians must learn to seek political solutions to political conflicts. It is in the larger interest of the party that the current crisis is resolved as quickly as possible.

The courts are not helping matters with the flurry of conflicting orders being issued by different courts even where they have no jurisdiction. Whether this democracy will survive will depend on clipping the wings of dubious politicians aided by corrupt lawyers and willing judges ready to auction orders, thus making a mockery of the justice system.

The CJN will need to call the judiciary to order because the activity of some members of the bench is endangering both the nation and our democracy. He needs to probe the decay in the judiciary and stem the tide of frivolous orders engineered by some crooked politicians and aided by corrupt senior lawyers and willing judges.

While PDP decides on whether to zone the presidential ticket to either the South or the North or throw it open, the party must weigh her options carefully.

PDP’s constitution provides for rotational presidency. Should equity count, the party should be able to zone the presidency to the South for obvious reasons. But then politics is not all about morals but also about pragmatism.

After all, political parties are formed for the purposes of winning elections and forming governments. The following are people in PDP to watch as they may define 2023 presidential politics either as kings or kingmakers.

Nyesom Wike: On the premise that the party may zone presidency to the South, one of the most likely persons to watch from the South-South is Governor Nyesom Wike.

Whether he will be a king or kingmaker is a question of time. Thus far, he has proven his leadership potential as the action governor of Rivers State. It’s not for nothing that he is called Mr. Projects. He is fearless and courageous.

Thus far, he has put his mouth where his money is. Apart from building Rivers, he has invested heavily in the party by providing support when it mattered most.

As the Chairman of Edo State PDP Governorship Campaign, he successfully wrestled Adams Oshiomhole to the ground, snatched victory from the jaws of the lion and delivered Governor Obaseki for his second term.

While some people may not like the way he carries himself, there is no doubt that he is an astute politician, a courageous fighter and dependable fellow.

Peter Obi: Wise men they say came from the East. Obi is a shining star from the East who will make a great showing if the party ticket is zoned to the South East. As the former governor of Anambra State and PDP’s former Vice-Presidential candidate he has proven himself worthy of higher office.

Obi, the oracle is one of the best; if not the very best the South East can offer to Nigeria at this moment. The country needs him. He has the capacity to unite the country, inspire the population and grow the economy to prosperity.

Also, to his advantage is the fact that the South East has a good argument for the Presidency but the zone needs to convince stakeholders from other zones and also needs to be sure footed in their approach as power is not given on a platter.

So far, the South East has not shown the thirst and hunger for presidential power. While the general feeling is that PDP should zone the Presidency to the South, the party may out of political exigency zone the ticket to the North or throw it open for all comers. The biggest industry in the North they say is politics.

Unlike the South, the North is never in short supply of willing and confident leaders.

Bala Mohammed: From the North East is Governor Bala Mohammed. Bala was a former Senator whose defining moment came at the twilight of President Umaru Yar’Adua’s era when he broke ranks with his colleagues from the North and rooted for the then Vice President to succeed the ailing president in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 CFRN.

He was later appointed the Minister of Federal Capital Territory under President Jonathan’s administration. As FCT minister he discharged his duties responsibly.

He is currently the Governor of Bauchi State where his leadership style is praised and appreciated by the people. To his credit, he has reputedly united the state, curbed insecurity, built infrastructures and invested in the population.

The people empowered by his benevolent leadership are the ones pitching for him and urging him to run for president. He is said to be a detribalized Nigerian with the right temperament to unite the country and restore peace and order in a post Buhari presidency where unity, security and the economy will be major issues.

He is definitely a person of interest to watch in 2023. I see a President Bala Mohammed happening if the stars align with him.

Bukola Saraki: Should the Presidency be zoned to the North Central, I see Saraki, the scion of the Saraki dynasty throwing his hat into the ring. As the former Senate President, he was progressive minded. He has built a political network that can be turned into an advantage.

His biggest problem is that his home state is under the control of the ruling APC and his home base in disarray.

Without a solid home base, he may have difficulty convincing the party to anoint him as their candidate. Atiku Abubakar: The Former Vice President under President Olusegun Obasanjo and Waziri Adamawa was the PDP presidential flag bearer in 2015.

He lost the election to the incumbent president which many still believed he won. Whether he lost fairly still remains a subject of debate. Atiku has been a serial presidential runner. The hunger to be president has led to some wrong decisions too.

He was one of those that actually foisted the current nightmare on Nigeria when he pitched his tent from PDP to APC. With a hint of foresight, a patient Waziri Adamawa, if he had remained in PDP without jumping ship, would have naturally succeeded former President Goodluck Jonathan. But all that was lost in a moment of rash emotionalism and tribal politics. Many see his nomadic politics as a sign of instability.

Though gifted with good health, his age is also a concern as Nigerians are tired of a show horse for President rather than a work horse; otherwise, Atiku is a good man and will make a good president. Aminu Tambuwal: Another person of importance to watch in PDP is Aminu Tambuwal.

He was former Speaker of the House of Representatives and now two-term governor of Sokoto State. Tambuwal has got the experience needed to be a successful presidential candidate. He has carried himself well and with minimal controversy.

He has also built a network of friends from across the country. I foresee the possibility of a President Tambuwal being crowned.

