2023 Presidency: Buhari, Adamu, others will decide APC’s candidate –Party chief

Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Women Leader, Dr. Beta Edu, has said the leaders of the ruling party will reach a consensus on its candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

 

According to her, President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu will be among those to decide. Edu said this on Tuesday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja during a solidarity visit by the Women Wing of Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Team.

 

She rated the party’s presidential aspirants good and above average. Edu said the women wing would get commitments from the aspirants about what women stand to gain if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria.

 

She said: “The aspirants that are coming out for the presidential ticket are not in any way below average. They are high above and far above the board. I have not seen one that is not good.

Our party will come together under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and of course the National Chairman and other leadership structures of our party to decide who will be the candidate of our dear party.

 

“Before that decision is made, there is something we must do immediately.

 

If indeed you are supporting a candidate in the APC, you are supporting Governor Yahaya Bello; you must go out now and begin the door-to-door mobilisation for registration. Go door to door and begin the campaign for voter registration.”

 

Edu insisted the party would not hand its ticket to a candidate that is not friendly to women. Director, Women’s Mobilisation, Hope 23, Yahaya Bello Campaign Organisation, Ms. Zara Onyinye, said a candidate who supports women stands the chance of winning the election.

 

