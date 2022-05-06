News

2023 Presidency: Confusion over zoning conspiracy to deny S’East –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Festus Abu and Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Apex Igbo sociocultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo has claimed “all the double-dealings about zoning and rotation of power are orchestrated conspiracy to deprive the South East of the right to produce the President” in 2023. The region has yet to produce a President since Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999 and Ohanaeze believes the South East should be allowed to taste power in 2023. In his address at Imeobi meeting in Enugu yesterday, the President- General, Ambassador George Obiozor, said no politician of South East extraction should accept to be running mate to any presidential candidate.

According to him, the clamour for a south easterner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari is morally and historically justifiable and a project to which every Igbo person must commit. The group also urged Buhari to release the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu and all Igbo youths in detention over the agitation for Biafra. He said: “All the double-dealings about zoning and rotation of power are orchestrated conspiracy to deprive the South East of the right to produce the President. “I encourage all the presidential aspirants from the zone to remain focused, tenacious and optimistic.

“I want to assure all of you that as hard as they may try, they will surely fail. Ours is a right and just cause. I wish to use this opportunity to encourage all the Presidential aspirants from the South East to remain focused, tenacious and optimistic. “In fact, we are fully committed to the resolution by the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF) that no southerner, in fact, a south easterner for that matter, should denigrate himself or herself with the position of a Vice President.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fashola: 11 biggest construction firms return to sites in 26 states

Posted on Author Abduilwahab Isa

No fewer than eleven biggest contractors of the Federal Government have returned to construction sites in 26 states of the federation in May, 2020. The commencement of construction work at the various sites was followed by the resumption of maintenance works in 92 different locations across the 24 states of the federation by the Federal […]
News

Enugu Assembly passes Anti-open Grazing Bill

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Enugu State House of Assembly yesterday passed the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Regulation of Cattle Ranching Bill. This came after the September 1 deadline given by the Southern Governors’ Forum to stop open grazing in the South. The passage of the bill followed the consideration of the Report of Public Hearing presented by […]
News Top Stories

9,260 Delta teachers get SUBEB training

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

The Delta State Universal Basic Educa tion Board, (SUBEB) has trained over 9, 260 teachers in various skills to boost the meaningful education mantra as encapsulated in the five prong developmental agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.   The areas include, Jolly phonics, Quality Assurance, Early Child Care Development Education and School based model.   Other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica