2023 Presidency: Confusion over zoning conspiracy to deny S’East –Ohanaeze

Apex Igbo sociocultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo has claimed “all the double-dealings about zoning and rotation of power are orchestrated conspiracy to deprive the South East of the right to produce the President” in 2023. The region has yet to produce a President since Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999 and Ohanaeze believes the South East should be allowed to taste power in 2023. In his address at Imeobi meeting in Enugu yesterday, the President- General, Ambassador George Obiozor, said no politician of South East extraction should accept to be running mate to any presidential candidate.

According to him, the clamour for a south easterner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari is morally and historically justifiable and a project to which every Igbo person must commit. The group also urged Buhari to release the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu and all Igbo youths in detention over the agitation for Biafra. He said: “All the double-dealings about zoning and rotation of power are orchestrated conspiracy to deprive the South East of the right to produce the President. “I encourage all the presidential aspirants from the zone to remain focused, tenacious and optimistic.

“I want to assure all of you that as hard as they may try, they will surely fail. Ours is a right and just cause. I wish to use this opportunity to encourage all the Presidential aspirants from the South East to remain focused, tenacious and optimistic. “In fact, we are fully committed to the resolution by the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF) that no southerner, in fact, a south easterner for that matter, should denigrate himself or herself with the position of a Vice President.”

